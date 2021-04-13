Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 204 calls for service for the period of April 6-13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 3,019 calls for service.

Arrests

April 7, Rodney Palmer, 67, of Wiscasset, was arrested for domestic violence assault and on a warrant out of York County for failure to appear, on Birch Point Road, Wiscasset, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, who was assisted by Sgt. Matthew Day.

April 7, Michelle L. Atwood, 54, of Jefferson, was arrested for domestic violence assault and criminal mischief, on Circle K Lane, Jefferson, by Deputy Jonathan Colby, who was assisted by Lt. Michael Murphy and Sgt. Day.

Summonses

April 6, Dylan K. McLaughlin, 28, of Bremen, was issued a summons for operating after license suspension, on Mills Road, Newcastle, by Sgt. Day.

April 9, Anthony S. Barnes, 61, of Wiscasset, was issued summonses for operating vehicle with expired license (over 90 days) and failure to stop at a red light, on Middle Street, Wiscasset, by Deputy Michael Godin.

Accidents

On April 6, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Brian Tomacelli, 35, of Boothbay. Tomacelli was operating his 2015 Jeep Renegade northbound when he believes he struck the curb on the right side of the road and it caused him to lose control. As a result, his vehicle crossed the centerline and went down an embankment on the left side of the road. Deputy Poirier was the investigating officer.

On April 7, an accident occurred on Jones Woods Road in Newcastle involving John H. Sprague, 64, of Thomaston. Sprague was operating a 2015 Western Star 4700SF truck when he suffered a medical incident, which caused him to lose control of his vehicle. The truck slid off the road and rolled into a ditch. Detective Ryan Chubbuck was the investigating officer.

On April 8, an accident occurred on Gardiner Road in Dresden involving Sandra J. Shea, 78, of Wiscasset. Shea was operating her 2015 Chevrolet Equinox southbound when she crossed the centerline and left the roadway on the left side. Her vehicle then struck the guardrail head-on, rolled over, and came to rest against a tree on the side of the road. Shea believes she might have fallen asleep. Detective Scott Hayden was the investigating officer.

On April 9, an accident occurred on Back Narrows Road in Boothbay involving Garry J. Blackman, 46, of Boothbay. Blackman was operating his 2000 Harley-Davidson FXSTB motorcycle southbound when he went off the roadway and struck a mailbox. His motorcycle continued onto the front lawn of a residence and struck a parked car. Blackman was then ejected, hit the windshield, and landed on a front lawn. Sgt. Kevin Dennison was the investigating officer.

On April 9, an accident occurred on West Neck Road in Nobleboro involving Cameron D. Knight, 21, of Phippsburg. Knight was operating his 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander southbound when a deer entered the road from the west side. Knight was unable to avoid the deer and struck it with the front passenger corner of his vehicle. Deputy Andrew Miner was the investigating officer.

On April 10, an accident occurred on Bunker Hill Road in Newcastle involving Augustus Hunt, 20, of Jefferson. Hunt was operating his 2005 Volvo 70 southbound when he said he swerved right to avoid deer in the road. As a result, his vehicle went off the road, through a fence, and down an embankment, then flipped over in a field. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

