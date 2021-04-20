Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 208 calls for service for the period of April 13-20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 3,227 calls for service.

Arrests

April 13, Paul T. Cane, 58, of Bristol, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Bristol Road, Bristol, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

April 14, Paul A. Specyalski, 45, of Boothbay, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Butler Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

Summonses

April 15, Daniel Welch, 41, of Boothbay, was issued a summons for violating condition of release, on Marston Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Chad Gilbert.

April 16, Landon Sackett, 18, of Boothbay, was issued a summons for operating vehicle without license, on Triple Leaf Lane, Boothbay, by Deputy Eze VanBuckley.

April 16, Kierra J. Safford, 19, of Waldoboro, was issued summonses for minor consuming liquor and assault, on Kalers Corner, Waldoboro, by Deputy Michael Moody.

April 19, Marjorie L. Avery, 58, of Dresden, was issued a summons for operating under the influence, on Bog Road, Dresden, by Sgt. Dennison.

Accidents

On April 13, an accident occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Dakota R. Peaslee, 20, of Jefferson. Peaslee was operating his 2004 Dodge Ram northbound at what appeared to be a high rate of speed. As the vehicle encountered a curve in the road, Peaslee lost control and went off the roadway, where the vehicle came to rest on its front bumper, against a tree. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On April 14, an accident occurred on Main Road on Westport Island involving Nicholas R. West, 29, of Westport Island. West was operating his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado southbound when a deer entered the roadway from the west and was struck. Sgt. Matthew Day was the investigating officer.

On April 15, an accident occurred on Route 32 in Jefferson involving Patrick Diviney, 50, of Albion. Diviney was operating his 2008 Subaru Outback southbound when a deer ran in front of his vehicle and was struck. Deputy Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On April 16, an accident occurred on East Pond Road in Nobleboro involving Theodore N. Cocco, 89, of Waldoboro. Cocco was operating his 2004 Chevrolet 1500 westbound when he came up to an intersection too quickly, failing to stop and causing his vehicle to go through the intersection and hit a tree. Deputy Moody was the investigating officer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

