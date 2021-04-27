Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 192 calls for service for the period of April 20-27. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 3,419 calls for service.

Arrest

April 26, Alfred R. Scheffler, 34, of Jefferson, was arrested on a Belfast Police Department warrant for domestic violence criminal mischief, on Augusta Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Michael Godin, who turned Scheffler over to a Belfast police officer.

Summonses

April 23, Megan C. Cushing, 23, of Walpole, was issued a summons for operating an unregistered vehicle (greater than 150 days), on Mills Road, Newcastle, by Deputy Godin.

April 24, Russell Stodder, 69, of Wiscasset, was issued a summons for criminal threatening, on Recreation Parkway, Nobleboro, by Reserve Deputy Neil Genthner.

April 26, Jasmine M. Page, 23, of Boothbay, was issued summonses for operating under the influence — one prior and violating condition of release, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, for an accident that occurred Oct. 12, 2020 on Back River Road in Boothbay.

Accidents

On April 20, an accident occurred on Grand Army Road in Whitefield involving Kiara M. Stoddard, 25, of Whitefield. Stoddard was operating her 2006 Subaru Legacy westbound when she failed to negotiate the turn in the road at Cooper Road. As a result, she crossed the eastbound lane and left the roadway, coming to rest in the embankment next to the road. Lt. Brendan Kane was the investigating officer.

On April 20, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Teresa M. Rousseau, 29, of Newcastle. Rousseau was operating her 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound when her vehicle went off the roadway on the right side, where it traveled into a ditch and struck a utility pole. Deputy Jonathan Colby was the investigating officer.

On April 22, an accident occurred on Route 129 in South Bristol involving Diane Magnussen, 72, of South Bristol. Magnussen was operating her 2012 Toyota Highlander northbound when she struck a deer with the front passenger side of her vehicle. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

On April 24, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Patricia M. Minerich, 57, of Boothbay Harbor. Minerich was operating her 2006 Subaru Forester southbound as a group of deer crossed the highway in the path of her vehicle. Minerich was unable to avoid contact with the deer, damaging the driver’s side fender. Deputy Michael Moody was the investigating officer.

On April 25, an accident occurred on Main Street in Wiscasset involving Neil L. Parsons, 73, of Nobleboro, and Gianluca Grisanti, 46, of Mendon, Mass. Parsons was operating his 2012 Chrysler 200 northbound and Grisanti was operating his 2012 Honda Pilot southbound when Parsons crossed the centerline and struck Grisanti’s vehicle on the rear driver’s side. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

