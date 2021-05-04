Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 176 calls for service for the period of April 27 to May 4. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 3,595 calls for service.

Arrests

April 30, Shawn M. Endicott, 38, of Augusta, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Gardiner Road, Dresden, by Deputy Eze VanBuckley, who was assisted by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

May 1, Simon M. Brightman-Uhl, 41, of Whitefield, was arrested on a Knox County warrant for failure to appear, on East River Road, Whitefield, by Detective Scott Hayden.

May 3, Kelsey Smith, 25, of Jefferson, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Crummett Mountain Road, Somerville, by Sgt. Dennison.

Accidents

On April 28, an accident occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Kurt L. Geib, 58, of Wiscasset. Geib was operating his 2011 Ford Edge southbound when he swerved to avoid a deer. As a result, his vehicle went off the roadway on the right, drove over several trees, and rolled onto its side before righting itself and continuing across a lawn. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On April 30, an accident occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Harry S. Pierce, 42, of Augusta. Pierce was operating his 2007 Ford Explorer northbound when a deer crossed the road and was struck, causing damage to the front of his vehicle. Deputy Poirier was the investigating officer.

On April 30, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Chester H. Sprague, 56, of Boothbay. Sprague was operating his 2012 GMC 1500 northbound when he struck a deer crossing the roadway, causing damage to the driver’s side mirror as well as a dent in the center of the driver’s side. Deputy Poirier was the investigating officer.

On April 30, an accident occurred on River Road in Boothbay involving Andrea L. Giles, 51, of Boothbay, and Sheila E. Sears, 71, of Boothbay. Giles was stopped at the stop sign to turn right onto River Road in her 2003 Nissan Xterra. Sears was operating her 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound and turning left onto Pension Ridge Road when Sears struck Giles’ vehicle. Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins was the investigating officer.

On April 30, an accident occurred on Center Street in Nobleboro involving Ralph W. York, 76, of Nobleboro. York was operating his 2010 Subaru Forester southbound when a deer crossed in front of him. York was unable to avoid contact with the deer, causing damage to the front of his vehicle on the passenger side. Deputy Michael Moody was the investigating officer.

On May 1, an accident occurred on Bunker Hill Road in Jefferson involving Robert S. Barrett, 38, of Cape Elizabeth. Barrett was operating his 2020 Ford F-150 northbound when a deer came out from the right side and struck the front grill of his vehicle. Deputy VanBuckley was the investigating officer.

