Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 159 calls for service for the period of May 4-11. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 3,754 calls for service.

Arrest

May 8, Scott M. Billings, 39, of Boothbay Harbor, was arrested for operating under the influence — one prior, on Back River Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Michael Moody.

Summonses

May 8, a 17-year-old male juvenile from Union was issued a summons for minor consuming liquor, on Bryant Street, Bristol, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

May 8, a 16-year-old male juvenile from Cushing was issued a summons for minor consuming liquor, on Bryant Street, Bristol, by Deputy Colby.

May 8, a 17-year-old male juvenile from Warren was issued a summons for minor consuming liquor, on Bryant Street, Bristol, by Deputy Colby.

May 8, Emily E. Wotton, 19, of Waldoboro, was issued a summons for minor consuming liquor, on Bryant Street, Bristol, by Deputy Colby.

May 8, Jeffrey A. Collamore, 49, of Bristol, was issued a summons for furnishing place for minors to consume/possess liquor, on Bryant Street, Bristol, by Deputy Colby.

Accidents

On May 4, an accident occurred on Bradley Hill Road in Bristol involving Melissa Collins, 39, of Rockland. Collins left her driveway, while still trying to buckle her seat belt, in her 2004 Acura RSX. As she was traveling northbound, she was distracted and drifted to the left shoulder, where she struck a utility pole with the driver’s side front corner. Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins was the investigating officer.

On May 4, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Katherine Hossler, of Newcastle. Hossler was operating her 2011 Jeep Wrangler northbound when a turkey flew into the path of her vehicle and collided with her windshield. Lt. Brendan Kane was the investigating officer.

On May 6, an accident occurred on Route 32 in Jefferson involving Tyler J. Truman, 38, of Jefferson, and Patrick McDonald, 63, of Litchfield. Truman was operating his 2010 Nissan Sentra westbound on Route 17, making a left turn onto Route 32. McDonald was operating his 2020 Ford eastbound on Route 17 when Truman turned in front of him and their vehicles collided. Deputy Chad Gilbert was the investigating officer.

On May 6, an accident occurred on Bath Road in Wiscasset involving Donald A. Hayes, 71, of Fort Fairfield. Hayes was operating his 2001 Lincoln Continental southbound on Gardiner Road when he drove straight through the intersection with Route 1, over the curb, and down a hill, where he struck the flagpole in front of the sheriff’s office. Deputy Andrew Miner was the investigating officer.

On May 9, an accident occurred on River Road in Edgecomb involving Dylan P. Geyer, 29, of Boothbay. Geyer was operating his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado southbound when he observed approximately 10 deer crossing the road. Geyer said he swerved to avoid the deer and went off the road. Sgt. Kevin Dennison was the investigating officer.

On May 10, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Joan P. Braunhardt, 75, of Albuquerque, N.M. Braunhardt was operating her 2021 Nissan Versa southbound when she drifted off the road and entered the southbound ditch. Her vehicle continued into the ditch, striking a sign and two trees. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

