Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 196 calls for service for the period of May 18-25. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,213 calls for service.

Arrest

May 19, Trey W. Knof, 24, of Newcastle, was arrested for dissemination of sexually explicit material, possession of sexually explicit material of minor under 12, and violating condition of release, on East Pond Road, Nobleboro, by Detective Scott Hayden.

Summonses

May 19, Angela A. Guptill, 32, of Edgecomb, was issued a summons for violating condition of release, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

May 21, Warner R. Hinkley, 49, of Boothbay, was issued a summons for leaving the scene of a motor-vehicle accident, on Hardwick Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Andrew Miner.

May 23, Eugene L. Monroe, 64, of Whitefield, was issued a summons for unlawful shooting or discharge of firearm, on Hunts Meadow Road, Whitefield, by Deputy Michael Godin.

Accidents

On May 18, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Kirk L. Williams, 51, of Bath. Williams was operating his 2017 Nissan Rogue northbound when he struck a deer with the driver’s side front of his vehicle. Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins was the investigating officer.

On May 20, an accident occurred on Middle Road in Dresden involving Jeanne Garceau, 61, of Dresden, and John H. Fennell, 67, of Gardiner. Garceau was backing her 2016 Toyota Tacoma westbound from a parking spot in the Dresden Post Office parking lot when she failed to observe Fennell’s 2012 Hyundai Elantra, which was legally parked behind her, facing west. As a result, Garceau struck Fennell’s vehicle. Chief Deputy Rand Maker was the investigating officer.

On May 21, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Whitefield involving Shane M. Reynolds, 21, of Searsport. Reynolds was operating his 2017 Hyundai Elantra southbound when a deer entered the roadway from the west side and was struck with the front passenger corner of his vehicle. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

On May 21, an accident occurred on Hardwick Road in Boothbay involving Warner R. Hinkley, 49, of Southport. Hinkley was operating his 2004 Dodge Dakota southbound when he lost control of his vehicle. As a result, his vehicle went off the roadway and into a ditch, struck a telephone pole, and then hit an embankment. Sgt. Kevin Dennison was the investigating officer.

On May 22, an accident occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Omally Thelwell, 22, of New Castle, Del. Thelwell was operating his 2012 Ford Focus northbound when he fell asleep and went off the road on the east side, striking two utility poles and breaking them off. His vehicle then rolled and came to rest on its passenger side, with his car facing westbound. Deputy Miner was the investigating officer.

On May 22, an accident occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Cody L. Beal, 27, of Edgecomb, and Dennis J. O’Donovan, 58, of Cumberland Center. Beal was operating his 2010 GMC Sierra northbound when the vehicles in front of him stopped. Beal swerved left to avoid striking the other vehicles and went across the centerline. O’Donovan was operating his 2020 Volkswagen Atlas southbound and struck Beal’s vehicle on the passenger side. Deputy Godin was the investigating officer.

