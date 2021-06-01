Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 247 calls for service for the period of May 25 to June 1. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,460 calls for service.

Arrests

May 25, Erik Hoagland, 37, of Edgecomb, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Eddy Road, Edgecomb, by Deputy Michael Moody.

May 25, Randy Blackman, 54, of Boothbay, was arrested on a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office warrant for theft by extortion, on Dover Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

May 29, Marat Narimanov, 33, of Cliffside, N.J., was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Oceangate Road, Southport Island, by Deputy Poirier.

Summons

May 26, Clinton J. Benner, 34, of Waldoboro, was issued a summons for assault, on Friendship Road, Waldoboro, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.

Accidents

On May 25, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Nobleboro involving Thomas P. Benoit, 23, of South Portland. Benoit was operating his 2017 Subaru Impreza southbound when a deer entered the roadway from the west side and struck the passenger side of his vehicle. Sgt. Matthew Day was the investigating officer.

On May 25, an accident occurred on Old Pier Lane, Westport Island, involving George H. Johnson, 67, of Fort Myers, Fla. Johnson had stopped his 2020 Lexus on the right shoulder while he exited the vehicle to go to the mailbox. His vehicle then rolled backward and to the left, where it struck a stone wall and a ditch. Detective Sgt. Rollins was the investigating officer.

On May 26, an accident occurred on Rockland Road in Jefferson involving Pamela L. Lapointe, 59, of Rockland. Lapointe was operating her 2017 Nissan Sentra westbound when a deer crossed the road in front of her and was struck, causing damage to the front grill area. Deputy Poirier was the investigating officer.

