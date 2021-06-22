Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 267 calls for service for the period of June 15-22. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 5,457 calls for service.

Arrests

June 16, Jeremiah E. Lucas, 24, of Edgecomb, was arrested on a Lincoln County warrant for Class B operating after revocation charge, on River Road, Edgecomb, by Detective Ryan Chubbuck.

June 17, John A. Bechard, 59, of Whitefield, was arrested for violating condition of release and terrorizing, on Lilac Lane, Whitefield, by Deputy Michael Godin.

June 21, Andrea J. Hart, 31, of Rockport, was arrested for violating condition of release, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Summonses

June 17, Brandon E. Amborn, 25, of Warren, was issued a summons for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, on Medomak Road, Bremen, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

June 20, Douglas P. Davis, 31, of Westport Island, was issued a summons for criminal mischief, on Wiscasset Road, Whitefield, by Deputy Andrew Miner.

June 21, Kenneth D. Sharp, 19, of Newcastle, was issued a summons for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, on Upper East Pond Road, Nobleboro, by Detective Ryan Chubbuck.

June 21, Vlad D. Palli, 23, of Richmond was issued summonses for eluding an officer and violating condition of release, on Middle Road, Dresden, by Deputy Miner.

Accidents

On June 17, a crash occurred on Gardiner Road in Whitefield involving Egbert C. House, 80, of Clearwater, Fla. and Noreen M. Hare, 54, of Greene. House was operating his 2018 Ford eastbound and Hare was operating her 2018 Chevrolet Impala westbound. Mr. House turned left onto the Hunts Meadow Road in front of Hare’s vehicle, causing Hare to strike his vehicle on the passenger side front. Detective Scott Hayden was the investigating officer.

On June 18, a crash occurred on Cedar Grove Road in Dresden involving Melissa S. Fitzgerald, 39, of Richmond. Fitzgerald was operating her 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when a deer entered the roadway from the right and was struck. Lt. Michael Murphy was the investigating officer.

