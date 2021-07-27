Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 316 calls for service for the period of July 20-27. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,773 calls for service.

Arrests

July 20, Michael E. Schroeder, 60, of Bremen, was arrested for violation of a protective order, on Waldoboro Road, Bremen, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

July 22, Kyle M. Brady, 21, of Harpswell, was arrested on a Sagadahoc County warrant for failure to appear, on Bristol Road, Bristol, by Deputy Michael Godin.

July 22, Kristie M. Creamer, 42, of Bremen, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Biscay Road, Bremen, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

July 22, Cameron Blake, 31, of Dresden, was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation, at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

July 25, Richard T. Balsavage, 40, of Harrisburg, Pa., was arrested on a Pennsylvania warrant for a parole violation, on Main Street, Newcastle, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus, who was assisted by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Crashes

On July 20, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Tegan O’Toole-Roy, 35, of Waldoboro, and Rachael Oliver, 31, of Bristol. Oliver, who was heading eastbound in her 2015 Honda Civic, stopped to turn into her driveway. O’Toole-Roy was traveling behind Oliver in her 2018 Subaru Impreza, when she became distracted and struck Oliver’s vehicle from behind. Sgt. Alan Shea was the investigating officer.

On July 20, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Barters Island Road in Boothbay involving Daniel Lewis, 55, of Boothbay. Lewis was operating his 2019 Ford F-150 westbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

On July 21, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Benner Road in Bristol involving Sara L. Crooker, 41, of Bristol. Crooker was operating her 2019 Chevrolet Suburban northbound when she fell asleep due to a medical condition. As a result, her vehicle went off the roadway on the right, where she struck a utility pole and ditch. Sgt. Ronald Rollins was the investigating officer.

On July 21, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Barters Island Road in Boothbay involving Virginia Delaney-Black, 73, of Grosse Pointe Park, Mich. Delaney-Black was operating her 2021 Subaru Outback eastbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

On July 23, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Mark R. Perry, 39, of Rockland, and Timothy High, 74, of Richardson, Texas. High was operating his 2021 Nissan Sentra southbound when he stopped for a vehicle turning in front of him. Perry was operating his 2018 GMC Savana truck behind High and did not stop in time. As a result, Perry rear-ended High’s vehicle. Detective Ryan Chubbuck was the investigating officer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

