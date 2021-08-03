Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 300 calls for service for the period of July 27 to Aug. 2. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,073 calls for service.

Arrests

July 23, Marc D. Frattini, 25, of Nobleboro, was arrested for operating under the influence, on U.S. Route 1, Nobleboro, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

July 30, Brian McDonald, 82, of Boothbay, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Main Street, Newcastle, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

July 31, Scott W. Norwood, 32, of Boothbay, was arrested for operating under the influence – one prior, on Two Rivers Lane, Boothbay, by Deputy Ryan, who was assisted by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

July 31, Erin C. Ginnaty, 38, of Waldoboro, was arrested for operating under the influence; assault on an emergency medical care provider; assault, and two charges of violating condition of release, on Pittston Road, Whitefield, by Detective Terry Michaud and Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Aug. 1, Jason I. Thyen, 49, of Edgecomb, was arrested for operating under the influence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and failing to operate motor vehicle at careful speed, on Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

Aug. 1, Steven A. Lowe, 44, of Nobleboro, was arrested for domestic violence criminal mischief, on Lower Cross Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Winslow, who was assisted by Sgt. Mitkus.

Summonses

July 30, Michaela Urquhart, 23, of Wiscasset was issued a summons for endangering the welfare of a child, on Bath Road, Wiscasset, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On July 27, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Amy R. Winston, 52, of Edgecomb. Winston was operating her 2020 Subaru Crosstrek southbound when a deer ran into the passenger side of her vehicle. Deputy Ryan was the investigating officer.

On July 30, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Beath Road in Boothbay involving Joel C. Tozier, 51, of Boothbay, and Gardner V. Paetow, 27, of Coopers Mills. Tozier was operating his 2003 Toyota Tundra northbound on Beath Road and Paetow was operating his 2001 Toyota RAV4 southbound on Country Club Road. Paetow attempted a left turn onto Butler Road and failed to yield to Tozier’s vehicle. As a result, Paetow struck the passenger side of Tozier’s vehicle. Deputy Michael Godin was the investigating officer.

On July 30, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving John F. Watters, 50, of North Andover, Mass. Watters was operating his 2014 Hyundai Sonata northbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 1, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Marvin E. Hartley, 55, of Damariscotta. Hartley was operating his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound when he went off the roadway on the right side and lost control in the gravel shoulder, colliding with a split rail fence and an arbor. A fence post stopped the motorcycle and Hartley was ejected. Deputy Andrew Miner was the investigating officer.

