Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 221 calls for service Aug. 10-17. Year to Date, LCSO has responded to 7596 calls for service.

Arrests

Aug. 12, Christy M. Perce, 43, of Newcastle, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on North Newcastle Road, Newcastle, by Sgt Jared Mitkus.

Aug. 12, Brandon E. Amborn, 25, of Rockport, was arrested on a Lincoln County warrant for probation revocation, on Medomak Road, Bremen, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Aug. 15, Nickolas Littlefield, 20, of Boothbay, was arrested for disorderly conduct, on Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Aug. 16, Kyle D. Austin, 21, of Jefferson, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Paradise Road, Bristol, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Aug. 17, Dalton D. Farnum, 22, of Whitefield, was arrested for assault, on Main Street, Whitefield, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

Summonses

Aug. 10, Morgan A. Gallione, 25, of Nobleboro, was issued a summons for indecent conduct, on North Mountain Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

Aug. 10, Kenneth I. Brewer-Frazee, 22, of Freeport, was issued a summons for driving to endanger, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Deputy Andrew Miner.

Aug. 12, Mark C. Brewer, 50, of Boothbay, was issued a summons for assault, on Back Narrows Road, Boothbay, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Aug. 15, Adam Farnham, 30, of Boothbay, was issued a summons for burglary; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and criminal mischief, on Back Narrows Road, Boothbay, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus, who was assisted by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

Accidents

On Aug. 10, an accident occurred on Station Road in Edgecomb involving Elias G. Appleby, 19, of Warren, and Perry J. Perlmutter, 63, of White Plains, NY. Appleby attempted to cross Route 1 from Station Road going to Dodge Road in his 2011 Subaru Impreza and Perlmutter was operating his 2018 Subaru Crosstrek southbound on Route 1. Appleby failed to yield the right of way and was struck in the rear driver’s side corner by the front driver’s side of Perlmutter’s vehicle. Deputy Andrew Miner was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 11, an accident occurred on Route 1 in Nobleboro involving Matthew A. Robinson, 29, of Jefferson. Robinson was operating his 2004 Toyota Tundra southbound when he struck a deer crossing the road. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 11, an accident occurred on Somerville Road in Jefferson involving Steven E. Young, 74, of Whitefield. Young was operating his 1998 Dodge Ram van southbound when a deer crossed the road in front of him. Young swerved to avoid the deer and went off the road and into a ditch. His vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s side door and window due to striking a tree. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 12, an accident occurred on Main Street in Newcastle involving George W. Johnson, 60, of Plymouth, and Irene G. Patterson, 81, of Newcastle. Johnson, operating his 2012 Chevrolet, was following Patterson, operating her 2013 Volkswagen Jetta, southbound on Main Street. Patterson advised a pedestrian walked out in front of her vehicle (in the sidewalk) and she had to slow and stop suddenly. Johnson also tried to stop quickly, but he could not stop in time and struck the rear driver’s side of Patterson’s vehicle. Detective Scott Hayden was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 14, an accident occurred on Maple Lane in Jefferson involving Christine E. Perry, 68, of Warren, and Debra A. Roman, 44, of Waldoboro. Perry was stopped in the roadway, about to turn left onto Maple Lane in her 2017 Jeep Cherokee. Perry did not signal for the turn. Roman was operating her 2017 Dodge Journey southbound behind Perry’s vehicle. Roman believed Perry was stopped and passed her vehicle on the left, as Perry was turning left onto Maple Lane. As a result, Roman collided with Perry’s vehicle. Deputy Jerold Winslow was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 14, an accident occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Adelaide Dixon, 17, of Dillwyn, Va. Dixon was operating her 2018 Infinity northbound and was turning into a driveway in order to turn around. Dixon missed the driveway and drove into a nearby ditch. Deputy Jerold Winslow was the investigating officer.

