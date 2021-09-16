Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 203 calls for service for the period of Sept. 7 to 14. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8363 calls for service.

Arrests

Sept. 11, Meghan A. Stambaugh, 43, of Whitefield, operating under the influence (drugs or combo) – 1 prior, on Gardiner Road, Jefferson, by Dep. Jerold Winslow.

Summonses

Sept. 9, Shannon W. McLaughlin, 51, of Bremen, leaving the scene of an accident, on Rock Schoolhouse Road, Bristol, by Dep. Caleb Poirier.

Sept. 12, Patrick F. Wermuth, 33, of Dresden, terrorizing, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Dep. Jerold Winslow.

Sept. 13, Erik A. Harvey, 19, of Newcastle, failure to register vehicle, on Alna Road, Wiscasset, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

Sept. 13, a 16-year-old male juvenile from Damariscotta, minor consuming liquor, on U.S. Route 1, Nobleboro, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Sept. 13, a 17-year-old male juvenile from Damariscotta minor consuming liquor, on U.S. Route 1, Nobleboro, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Sept. 13, a 16-year-old male juvenile from Whitefield minor consuming liquor, on U.S. Route 1, Nobleboro, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Sept. 7, a crash occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Makaila A. Giles, 20, of Auburn, and Carlos R. Acosta Joaquin, 36, of Windham. Acosta Joaquin was operating his 2021 Dodge 1500 northbound, when he stopped for traffic. Giles was operating her 2004 Mazda M6 behind Acosta Joaquin’s vehicle and did not see him stopped and crashed into the back of his vehicle. Sgt. Matthew Day investigated.

On Sept. 11, a crash occurred on Academy Hill Road in Newcastle involving Zoe A. Maltese, 16, of Camden. Maltese was operating her 1998 Volkswagen Beetle southbound in excess of the posted 25 mph, when she swerved to avoid an animal, lost control, crossed into the opposite lane, before striking the curb. Sgt. Jared Mitkus investigated.

On Sept. 11, a crash occurred on U.S. Route 1 in Nobleboro involving Jeremiah A. Golding, 34, of Rockport. Golding was operating his 2000 Ford Focus northbound when he encountered a deer in the roadway and was unable to avoid striking it. Sgt. Matthew Day investigated.

On Sept. 13, a crash occurred on U.S. Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Sherry A. Brown-Spaulding, 60, of Freeport; Alden S. Robinson, 37, of Bowdoinham and Peter J. Stanton, 38, of Topsham. Brown–Spaulding was operating her 2019 Ford F150 northbound when she stopped in the line of traffic. Brown-Spaulding stepped on the gas and drove into the back of Robinson’s 2006 Toyota Tundra, which was stopped in front of Brown-Spaulding’s vehicle. This action resulted in Robinson’s vehicle being pushed into the rear of Stanton’s 2020 Ford 150, which was also stopped in traffic in front of Robinson’s vehicle. Dep. Caleb Poirier investigated.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

