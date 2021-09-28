Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 199 calls for service for the period of Sept. 14-21. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,562 calls for service.

Arrests

Sept. 18, Amber L. Golden, 29, of Wiscasset, operating under the influence – 1 prior; operating after license suspension and operating vehicle without license, on Head Tide Road, Alna, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, who was assisted by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Sept. 20, Kody N. Wallace, 28, of Nobleboro, violating condition of release, on U.S. Route 1, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Sept. 20, Joshua W. Shorey, 34, of Alna, domestic violence assault, on Colpit Road, Alna, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus, who was assisted by Wiscasset Officer Jonathan Barnes.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Sept. 14, a crash occurred on Main Road on Westport Island involving Joseph M. Fricks, 29, of Westport Island. Fricks was operating his 2015 Volkswagen Golf northbound when a deer entered the roadway from the left and ran into the side of his vehicle. Deputy Jonathan Colby investigated.

On Sept. 14, a crash occurred on Blinn Hill Road in Dresden involving Benjamin R. Smith, 28, of Dresden. Smith was operating his 2012 Volkswagen Jetta southbound when a turkey came from a wooded area and hit his vehicle in the front driver’s side. Sgt. Alan Shea investigated.

On Sept. 16, a crash occurred on Bunker Hill Road in Newcastle involving Thomas P. Renzi, 21, of Damariscotta. Renzi was operating his 2005 Chevrolet 1500 northbound when he swerved to avoid another vehicle traveling south. As a result, his vehicle went off the road on the right, re-entered the road and crossed the centerline. His vehicle then went off the road on the left side, struck the embankment, and started to roll before coming to a stop. His vehicle then caught fire and was destroyed. Deputy Jonathan Colby investigated.

On Sept. 19, a crash occurred on Pension Ridge Road in Boothbay involving Alan C. Hills, 57, of Boothbay. Hills was operating his 2020 Subaru Crosstrek eastbound when a deer entered the roadway and collided with his vehicle. Deputy Jerold Winslow investigated.

On Sept. 19, a crash occurred on U.S. Route 1 in Nobleboro involving Kathleen M. Shaw, 63, of Thomaston. Shaw was stopped at the intersection in her 2007 Toyota Rav4 to allow another vehicle to turn onto an intersecting road (Winslow Hill Road). An unidentified vehicle came from behind Shaw’s vehicle and rear-ended her, causing her vehicle to be pushed over onto Vannah Road before going off the roadway on the left side and into a nearby ditch. The unidentified vehicle then left the scene. Deputy Jerold Winslow investigated.

