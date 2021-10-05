Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 202 calls for service for the period of Sept. 28-Oct. 4. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,957 calls for service.

Arrests

Sept. 28, Richelle L. Guilbault, 46, of Jefferson, unlawful possession of scheduled drug- x2; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident and violating condition of release, on East Pond Road, Jefferson.

Oct. 2, Kimberly Cottrell, 34, of Dunedin, Fla., criminal trespass and assault, on Nickerson Road, Southport Island.

Summonses

Sept. 28, Brandon J. Buzzell, 18, of Jefferson, operating vehicle without a license, on Waldoboro Road, Jefferson.

Oct. 1, a 17-year-old male juvenile from Oakland was issued a summons by Oakland Police, on behalf of Deputy Jonathan Colby, for violation of a protection order.

Oct. 2, Judith K. Wood, 60, of Freeport, failure to register vehicle, on Route 1, Edgecomb.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Sept. 28, a crash occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Alexander F. Slagle, 27, of Damariscotta. Slagle was operating his 2019 Nissan Frontier southbound when a deer entered the roadway from the east and was struck. Sgt. Matthew Day was investigated.

On Sept.28, a crash occurred on East Pond Road in Nobleboro involving Stacey L. Combs, 55, of Nobleboro. Combs was operating her 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe southbound when a deer entered the roadway from the eastbound ditch and was struck. Sgt. Kevin Dennison investigated.

On Sept. 30, a crash occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Lynn B. Kimball, 81, of New Harbor. Kimball was operating her 2013 Toyota Prius northbound when a deer entered the roadway from the left side and was struck. Deputy Jonathan Colby investigated.

On Oct. 1, a crash occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Maurice W. Schiff, 71, of Washington, D.C., and Lance Bukoff, 70, of Warren. Schiff was operating his 2019 Kia Optima eastbound when he advised he missed his turn and pulled over near the off ramp (to Main Street). Schiff then attempted to make a u-turn to change direction. Bukoff was operating his 2018 Mazda 6, towing a trailer, eastbound on Route 1 when Schiff turned in front of him. Bukoff swerved to the left to avoid a collision, but Schiff hit the trailer that Bukoff was hauling. Detective Scott Hayden investigated.

On Oct. 1, a crash occurred on Cedar Grove Road in Dresden involving Gregory Lumbert, 65, of Gardiner. Lumbert was operating his 2006 Audi A4 northbound when a deer ran into the roadway and collided with his vehicle, causing functional damage to front and driver’s side corner. Deputy Matthew Ryan investigated.

