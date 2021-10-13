Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 183 calls for service for the period of Oct. 4-12. Year to Date, LCSO has responded to 9,140 calls for service.

Arrests

Oct. 5, Tara S. Oliver, 48, of Nobleboro, domestic violence assault, on School Street, Nobleboro, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

Oct. 8, Kolt Wallace, 26, of Nobleboro, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release, on Upper East Pond Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jerold Winslow, who was assisted by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Oct. 9, Sue E. Ambrose, 49, of Dresden, operating under the influence, on Middle Road, Dresden, by Detective Terry Michaud.

Oct. 10, Brandon J. Taylor, 27, of Rockland, operating under the influence (drugs or combo), on U.S. Route 1, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Oct. 12, Taylor Giacomaro, 34, of Boothbay, domestic violence assault, on Pension Ridge Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, who was assisted by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Summonses

Oct. 11, Lance E. Whitmore, 50, of Whitefield, operating with a suspended registration, on East River Road, Whitefield, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Oct. 5, a crash occurred on Elliott Hill Road in Bristol involving Isaac D. Olson, 20, of Pemaquid. Olson was operating his 2009 Toyota Corolla eastbound towards Route 32, when he stated he swerved to avoid a raccoon, however, it appears that speed was a factor due to tire marks on the road and the distance traveled into the woods. As a result, his vehicle went off the road to the right, lightly striking a utility pole before striking a tree, causing severe damage to his vehicle. Deputy Caleb Poirier investigated.

On Oct. 5, a crash occurred on Town Hall Road in Edgecomb involving Arnold Thibodeau, 74, of Boothbay Harbor and Geneva A. McKay, 84, of Edgecomb. Thibodeau had parked his 2013 Dodge Dart at the Edgecomb Town Office when McKay pulled into the parking lot in her 1994 Ford and struck Thibodeau’s vehicle. Detective Ryan Chubbuck investigated.

On Oct. 7, a crash occurred on Middle Road in Dresden involving Michael Dean F. McGuire, 33, of China. McGuire was operating his 2012 Suzuki Kizashi southbound when a deer ran out in front of him and was struck, causing front-end damage. Detective Scott Hayden investigated.

On Oct. 7, a crash occurred on Mills Road in Whitefield involving Jon M. Lovett, 55, of South China and Bonnie S. Nichols, 42, of Whitefield. Lovett was backing his 2003 Subaru Legacy out of a parking space and Nichols was traveling through the parking lot in her 2007 Kia Sedona, when Lovett backed into her vehicle. Deputy Jonathan Colby investigated.

On Oct. 7, a crash occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Timothy S. Sprague, 60, of Boothbay Harbor. Sprague was operating his 2017 Chevrolet Silverado southbound when a deer ran into the road from the left side and was struck, causing significant damage to the front of the vehicle. Deputy Matthew Ryan investigated.

On Oct. 10, a crash occurred on Gardiner Road in Jefferson involving Katie M. Colsia Pelletier, 36, of Auburn. Colsia Pelletier was operating her 2002 Chevrolet Blazer westbound when she drifted off the road and entered the westbound ditch. Sgt. Kevin Dennison investigated.

On Oct. 10, a crash occurred on East River Road in Whitefield involving Lance E. Whitmore, 50, of Whitefield. Whitmore was operating his 2003 Pontiac Vibe northbound when he went through the stop sign without stopping, crossed the intersection of Jefferson Road and went off the road and into a ditch. Deputy Caleb Poirier investigated.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

