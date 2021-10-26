Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 138 calls for service for the period of Oct. 19 to 26. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,472 calls for service.

Arrests

Zachariah W. Jackson, 21, Rockland, Knox District Court warrant for domestic violence assault, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, Oct. 22.

Tayler Giacomaro, 34, Boothbay, domestic violence criminal threatening and violating condition of release (x2), on Pension Ridge Road, Boothbay, Oct. 24.

Summonses

A 14-year-old female juvenile, Bristol, theft by unauthorized use of property and operating vehicle without license, Oct. 20.

Tristan W. Reynolds, 18, Thomaston, theft by unauthorized use of property, after he was stopped in Warren by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Issued the summons for an incident that occurred in Bristol, Oct. 21..

A 14-year-old female juvenile, Bristol, theft by unauthorized use of property, Oct. 22.

Jennifer K. D’Alessandro, 37, Windsor, failing to make oral or written accident report, on Townhouse Road, Whitefield, Oct. 24.

Mary E. Engert, 76, Boothbay Harbor, leaving the scene of property damage accident, on Eddy Road, Edgecomb, Oct. 24.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Oct. 22, a crash occurred on Route 129 in South Bristol involving Shane J. Merrill, 37, of South Bristol. Merrill was operating his 2009 Dodge Ram southbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Jerold Winslow investigated.

On Oct. 23, a crash occurred on Townhouse Road in Whitefield involving Jennifer K. D’Alessandro, 37, of Windsor. D’Alessandro was operating her 2002 Ford Escape northbound when she struck a deer, causing her vehicle to be disabled due to heavy front-end damage. Det. Sgt. Ronald Rollins investigated.

