Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 161 calls for service for the period Oct. 27 to Nov. 2. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9633 calls for service.

Arrests

Greer Libby, 33, Windsor, assault and aggravated criminal trespass, on North Howe Road, Whitefield, Oct. 27.

Benjamin M. Richards, 30, Alna, burglary, possession or transfer of burglar’s tools, and criminal mischief, on Alna Road, Alna, Oct. 31.

Summonses

Kristen A. Campbell, 34, Trevett, threatening display of weapon, on West Side Road, Boothbay, Oct. 28.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Oct. 27, a crash occurred on Waldoboro Road in Jefferson involving James A. King, 55, of West Gardiner. King was operating his 1999 Subaru Legacy northbound when he swerved to avoid a tree, which had fallen in the road, blocking the entire northbound lane. King swerved into the southbound lane and began to skid. As a result, his vehicle rotated 180 degrees to the right and the driver’s side of his vehicle struck a tree. Sgt. Kevin Dennison investigated.

On Oct. 28, a crash occurred on U.S. Route 1 in Nobleboro involving Travis A. Ashey, 58, of Searsport. Ashey was operating his 2018 Nissan Rogue southbound when he observed a deer enter the roadway and struck it. Sgt. Kevin Dennison investigated.

On Oct. 28, a crash occurred on Mills Road in Newcastle involving Paula L. Wheeler, 73, of Nobleboro. Wheeler was operating her 2015 Subaru Forester northbound when a couple of deer crossed the road in front of her. One of the deer struck her vehicle and took off. Detective Terry Michaud investigated.

On Oct. 28, a crash occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Mark A. Ezzell, 56, of Brunswick. Ezzell was operating his 2016 Dodge Ram southbound when he stated a vehicle ahead of him stopped abruptly. As a result, Ezzell swerved onto the raised median, striking a sign post and breaking the post off at the base, damaging his vehicle. Detective Terry Michaud investigated.

On Oct. 28, a crash occurred on Cross Point Road in Edgecomb involving Rebecca E. Taylor, 21, of Edgecomb. Taylor was operating her 2014 Nissan Sentra southbound when a deer entered the roadway and collided with her vehicle. Deputy Jerold Winslow investigated.

On Oct. 28, a crash occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Naomi A. Wilson, 70, of Warren. Wilson was operating her 2009 Hyundai Tucson northbound when a deer entered the roadway from the right side and was struck. Deputy Jonathan Colby investigated.

On Oct. 28, a crash occurred on Center Street in Nobleboro involving Krista L. Greenleaf, 55, of Boothbay. Greenleaf was operating her 2021 Hyundai Palisade southbound when a deer ran in front of her and struck her front left bumper. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers investigated.

On Oct. 31, a crash occurred on Waldoboro Road in Jefferson involving Bruce E. Sedgwick, 73, of Jefferson. Sedgwick was operating his 2017 GMC Yukon northbound when a deer ran out in front of him and was struck, causing front passenger side damage to his vehicle. Detective Scott Hayden investigated.

On Nov. 1, a crash occurred on Transfer Road in Bristol involving Paula C. Hanson, 82, of New Harbor and Mona C. Buffum, 53, of South Bristol. Buffum backed up her 2002 Toyota Tundra and ran into the front of Hanson’s 1997 Acura RL, which was unoccupied. Sgt Kevin Dennison investigated.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

