Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 181 calls for service for the period of Nov. 2-9. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,814 calls for service.

Arrests

Jeremy A. Holbrook, 22, Boothbay, furnishing place for minors to consume/possess liquor, on Townsend Lane, Boothbay, Oct. 31.

Jason B. Beckwith, 42, Pittston, operating under the influence, on Middle Road, Dresden, Nov. 4.

Robert W. Blanc, 38, South Bristol, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Bristol Road, Bristol, Nov. 4.

Nathaniel D. Lord, 45, Round Pond, Lincoln County warrant for domestic violence assault, on Bradley Hill Road, Bristol, Nov. 4.

Stephanie J. Costa, 57, Belfast, operating under the influence, on Route 1, Damariscotta, Nov. 6.

Summonses

Lisa A. Holbrook, 40, furnishing place for minors to consume/possess liquor, on Townsend Lane, Boothbay, Nov. 6.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Nov. 3, a crash occurred on Academy Hill in Newcastle involving a 16-year-old female, of Jefferson, and Ramunas Stepanauskas, 51, of Nobleboro. The juvenile stopped in the parking lot of Lincoln Academy, waiting to pull out of the parking lot in her 2011 Jeep Liberty and Stepanauskas backed out of a parking spot in his 2013 Toyota Prius and struck her vehicle. Detective Ryan Chubbuck investigated.

On Nov. 3, a crash occurred on Route 130 in Bristol involving Jennifer R. Lee, 73, of Damariscotta. Lee stated she was traveling northbound in her 2017 Cadillac XT5, between Bristol School and Bristol Mills, when a southbound vehicle crossed the centerline and side swiped her vehicle. This unknown vehicle did not stop and caused damage to the front driver’s side and driver’s side mirror. Deputy Caleb Poirier investigated.

On Nov. 7, a crash occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Alison K. MacMillan, 65, of Newcastle. MacMillan was operating her 2020 Toyota Prius northbound when her vehicle was damaged by debris from a previous accident. Deputy Kasey Doyle investigated.

On Nov. 7, a crash occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Phisith Heald, 25, of Wiscasset. Heald was operating his 2008 Lincoln MKX southbound when he struck a deer. Deputy Kasey Doyle investigated.

