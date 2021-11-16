Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 153 calls for service for the period of Nov. 9-16. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,967 calls for service.

Arrests

John Metzinger, 39, of Boothbay Harbor, Lincoln County District Court warrant for failure to appear, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, Nov. 9.

Ricardo J. Ayala, 37, Whitefield, domestic violence assault, on Wiscasset Road, Whitefield, Nov. 11.

Cassandra L. Gustafson, 49, Somerville, domestic violence assault, on Brann Road, Somerville, Nov. 11.

Steven C. Cagle, 36, Whitefield, operating under the influence, on Cooper Road, Whitefield, Nov. 14.

Gavyon L. Nicholson, 20, Brunswick, active bail revocation warrant out of Cumberland County, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, Nov. 14.

Summonses

Kaitlin M. Orne, 28, Wiscasset, allowing dog to be at large (5 times) and keeping unlicensed dog (2 times), on Page Avenue, Wiscasset, Nov. 12.

Michael R. Saucier, 40, Whitefield, operating vehicle without license, on Jones Woods Road, Newcastle, Nov. 12.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Nov. 9, a crash occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Cody G. Griffin, 29, of Wiscasset. Griffin was operating his 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan northbound when a deer entered the roadway from a ditch and was struck. Sgt. Kevin Dennison investigated.

On Nov. 9, a crash occurred on Pittston Road in Whitefield involving Jason K. Smith, 67, of Randolph. Smith was operating his 2013 Hyundai Elantra northbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Sgt. Jared Mitkus investigated.

On Nov. 10, a crash occurred on East Pond Road in Jefferson involving a juvenile male, 16, of Damariscotta. The juvenile was turning his 2007 GMC Sierra left onto Waldoboro Road when the rear wheels and tie rods both came out and rubbed against the body of the truck, causing damage. The tires then disconnected and went off the roadway, where his vehicle came to a stop. Deputy Matthew Ryan investigated.

On Nov. 10, a crash occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Bruce M. Meltzer, 66, of Wellesley, Mass. Meltzer was operating his 2008 Honda Pilot northbound when he observed a deer enter the roadway and struck it. Sgt. Kevin Dennison investigated.

On Nov. 11, a crash occurred on Lynch Road in Newcastle involving Jordyn E. Pomerleau, 27, of Alna. Pomerleau was operating her 2018 Jeep Renegade northbound when she collided with a deer, causing damage to the front driver’s side quarter panel. Deputy Owen Beattie investigated.

On Nov. 13, a crash occurred on East Pond Road in Jefferson involving Jeremy S. Vorpagel, 43, of Whitefield. Vorpagel was operating his 2020 Nissan Altima southbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Kasey Doyle investigated.

