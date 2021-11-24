Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 164 calls for service for the period of Nov. 16-23. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,131 calls for service.

Arrests

Nov. 21, Norma J. Weeks, 64, of Boothbay, was arrested for operating under the influence (drugs or combo) and violating condition of release, on Butler Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Jeffrey Rogers, who was assisted by Detective Terry Michaud.

Summonses

Nov. 16, Cameron Moore, 24, of Wiscasset, was issued summonses for trafficking in prison contraband and trafficking tobacco in adult correctional facility, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Detective Ryan Chubbuck.

Nov. 16, Anthony Scott, 39, of Waldoboro, was issued summonses for trafficking in prison contraband and trafficking tobacco in adult correctional facility, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Detective Chubbuck.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Nov. 16, a crash occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Joseph L. Benner, 19, of Rockland; Owen S. Nickerson, 18, of Phippsburg; Matthew R. Grotton, 45, of Liberty; and Michelle D. Kaler, 51, of Waldoboro. Benner was operating his 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 with an attached trailer north on Route 1. As he crossed the bridge onto Davis Island, the nut on his trailer hitch dislodged and the ball and trailer he was hauling became detached from his vehicle. As a result, the loose trailer then struck Nickerson’s 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, who was traveling south. Nickerson then struck Grotton’s 2021 Chevrolet Spark head-on, and Kaler’s 2018 Subaru Outback struck Grotton’s vehicle from behind. Detective Terry Michaud was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 17, a crash occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Della M. Hahn, 17, of Boothbay. Hahn was operating her 2000 Volkswagen Beetle south when a deer entered the roadway from the east and was struck. Sgt. Matthew Day was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 18, a crash occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Grace S. Shorey, 61, of Alna. Shorey was operating her 2019 Subaru Forester north when a deer entered the roadway from the east and was struck. Sgt. Day was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 21, a crash occurred on Gardiner Road in Dresden involving Gavin M. Mills, 18, of Palermo. Mills was operating his 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe south when a deer entered the roadway from the south ditch and was struck. Sgt. Kevin Dennison was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 22, a crash occurred on State Route 32 in Bristol involving Graham W. Walton, 33, of Nobleboro. Walton was operating his 2007 Ford Ranger north when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Kasey Doyle was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 22, a crash occurred on Ridge Road in Jefferson involving Lisa Marie Gallegos, 47, of Jefferson. Gallegos was operating her 2012 GMC Acadia south when she hit a deer that entered the roadway. Deputy Doyle was investigating officer.

On Nov. 22, a crash occurred on Hardwick Road in Boothbay involving Kailee A. Colby, 16, of Wiscasset. Colby was operating her 2003 Jeep Wrangler west when a dog crossed the road in front of her. Colby was unable to avoid striking the dog, but in doing so, she swerved and went off the roadway and struck a utility pole, causing disabling damage to the front of her vehicle, as well as flat tires. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

