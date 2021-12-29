Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 112 calls for service for the period of Dec. 21-28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,803 calls for service.

Arrests

On Dec. 21, Tabatha A. Campbell, 35, of Boothbay Harbor, was arrested for domestic violence assault and assault, on Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, by Detective Terry Michaud.

On Dec. 25, Dylan J. Weatherbee, 27, of South Bristol, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Wabanaki Trail, South Bristol, by Deputy Owen Beattie, who was assisted by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Summonses

On Dec. 23, Emily A. Eastman, 32, of Bristol was issued a summons for failing to make oral or written accident report, on Bristol Road, Bristol, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.

On Dec. 25, Joseph Johnson, 19, of Bremen, was issued a summons for illegal possession of liquor by a minor, on Brown Road, Nobleboro, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

On Dec. 25, Nathaniel R. Olson, 22, of Damariscotta, was issued a summons for furnishing liquor to a minor, on Brown Road, Nobleboro, by Sgt. Dennison.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Dec. 22, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on River Road in Dresden involving Joshua J. Henley, 19, of Whitefield, and Daniel Villalon, 22, of Fresno, Texas. Henley was operating his 2014 Volkswagen Jetta southbound when he lost control of his vehicle, entered the southbound ditch, and struck a telephone pole. Villalon was operating his 2019 Volkswagen behind Henley, when he lost control of his vehicle and struck Henley’s vehicle. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 22, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Charles W. Muller, 36, of South Portland, and Lucinda Morse Witt, 75, of Boothbay Harbor. Muller was operating his 1991 Volvo 240 northbound and Morse Witt was operating her 2010 Saab 9-3 southbound, when Morse Witt crossed the centerline and sideswiped Muller’s vehicle, causing minor damage to both vehicles. Both vehicles sustained damage to the driver’s door and driver’s side mirrors. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 23, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 129 in South Bristol involving Christopher A. Sullivan, 21, of Damariscotta. Sullivan was operating his 2008 Saab 9-3 southbound when a deer ran into the road and was struck, causing damage to the driver’s side corner. Deputy Matthew Ryan was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 24, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Old County Road in Bristol involving Dennison L. Maxcy, 17, of Bristol. Maxcy was operating his 2007 Ford F-150 southbound when he lost control of his vehicle, went off the road to the left and struck a tree. His vehicle then spun around and came to rest in the roadway. Deputy Ryan was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 27, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Benner Road in Bristol involving Annabelle M. Benner, 17, of Damariscotta. Benner was operating her 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe northbound when she encountered a deer in the roadway. Benner was unable to avoid striking the deer, causing damage to the front driver’s corner of her vehicle. Deputy Poirier was the investigating officer.

