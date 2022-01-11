Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 237 calls for service for the period of Jan. 4-11. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 290 calls for service.

Arrest

Jan. 6, Timothy J. Peaslee, 28, of Whitefield turned himself in to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset, on a Lincoln County District Court warrant for failure to appear on a previous charge of trafficking scheduled drugs. Peaslee was arrested by Deputy Kasey Doyle.

Summonses

Jan. 5, a 17-year-old female juvenile from Waldoboro was issued summonses for minor consuming liquor and minor possessing liquor, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.

Jan. 9, Amber Tonry, 54, of Edgecomb was issued a summons for failure to give notice of accident by quickest means, on River Road, Newcastle, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Jan. 4, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Huddle Road in Bristol involving Danielle L. Feltis, 46, of New Harbor. Feltis was operating her 2019 Dodge Durango northbound when a deer entered the roadway from the west and was struck. Sgt. Matthew Day was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 5, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Alna Road in Alna involving Gerald V. Flanagan, 65, of Alna, and Susan A. Schena, 64, of Whitefield. Flanagan was operating his 2017 Volkswagen Golf south on Alna Road near Peaslee Road. The roads were ice covered and untreated and as a result, Flanagan began skidding on the icy road, causing him to cross the centerline and become stuck on the hill. Schena was operating her 2019 Ford Edge northbound on Alna Road and as she came around a bend in the road, she came up to Flanagan’s vehicle and struck it. Detective Scott Hayden was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 5, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Alna Road in Alna involving Gerald V. Flanagan, 65, of Alna and Owen R. Barter, 18, of Boothbay Harbor. Flanagan was operating his 2017 Volkswagen Golf southbound (and stopped after becoming stuck on the icy road and involved in a different accident) when Barter, who was operating his 2003 GMC Sierra northbound, came around the bend in the road and struck Flanagan’s vehicle again, pushing it further down on the road. Detective Hayden was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 5, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Alna Road in Alna involving Gerald V. Flanagan, 65, of Alna and Logan D. Hinckley, 31, of Whitefield. Flanagan was stopped in his 2017 Volkswagen Golf, after being involved in two separate accidents, due to the icy and untreated road surfaces, when Hinckley came around the bend in the road in her 2011 Jeep Patriot. Hinckley was able to avoid striking Flanagan’s vehicle, however, she did strike the guardrail. Detective Hayden was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 5, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on East River Road in Whitefield involving Kevin S. Sabins, 41, of Liberty. Sabins was operating his 2003 Freightliner southbound when he lost traction on the ice-covered roadway. As a result, his vehicle slid across the road before traveling off the roadway and rolling over. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 5, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Sheepscot Road in Newcastle involving Samuel E.W. Jones, 24, of Alna and Karen L. Sherlock, 41, of Wiscasset. Jones was operating his 2021 Toyota Rav4 northbound when he pulled into a driveway and parked parallel to the road, due to icy driving conditions. Sherlock was operating her 2007 Subaru Legacy northbound when she observed Jones pulled over and applied her brakes, while traveling downhill. As a result, Sherlock slid out of control and struck Jones’ vehicle in the rear, pushing Jones’ vehicle forward and coming to rest at an angle, facing toward the road. Sherlock continued to slide and struck Jones’ vehicle a second time in the driver’s door. Sgt. Ronald Rollins is the investigating officer.

On Jan. 5, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Alna Road in Alna involving Bonnie F. Lane, 68, of Whitefield and Michael F. Grondin, 71, of Errol, N.H. Lane was operating her 2009 Subaru Forester southbound, approaching Head Tide Road. Grondin had stopped his 2004 Nissan Frontier and pulled to right (still in the traffic lane) due to an accident and slippery road conditions ahead of him. Lane attempted to go around Grondin in her 2009 Subaru Forester, but slid on the ice and struck Grondin’s vehicle in the rear driver’s side. Detective Scott Hayden was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 5, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on West Alna Road in Alna involving Elena G. Smith, 41, of Boothbay Harbor and Donald D. Bernier, 58, of Topsham. Bernier had pulled his 2010 Mack truck over in the northbound lane and stopped on the side of the road, awaiting a sand truck for the icy and untreated roadway. Smith was operating her 2010 Toyota Prius northbound when she slid to the side of the road and struck Bernier’s vehicle in the driver’s side. Detective Hayden was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 5, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Cooper Road in Whitefield involving Suzanne W. Meub, 69, of Biddeford. Meub was operating her 2011 Subaru Forester southbound, traveling downhill on the icy roadway when she lost traction. This caused Meub to leave the roadway and strike a tree. Deputy Rogers was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 5, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Sheepscot Road in Newcastle involving Victoria I. Ceglinski, 22, of Bristol. Ceglinski was operating her 2010 Saab 9-3 eastbound when she hit a patch of ice and ran into a telephone pole. Deputy Doyle was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 7, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on River Road in Dresden involving Roger T. Bintliff, 54, of Dresden. Bintliff was operating his 2013 Dodge Ram southbound and as he crested a hill, there were numerous turkeys in the roadway, so he had to brake suddenly, which caused him to lose traction on the icy roadway. As a result, he slid off the roadway on the right side and hit a tree, causing front and right side damage. Deputy Rogers was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 7, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Melinda F. Whelan, 48, of Rockland. Whelan was operating her 2007 Toyota Camry northbound when she attempted to avoid plowed snow in the roadway and lost control. As a result, she went off the roadway and collided with a tree, which caused her vehicle to rotate and face southbound. Sgt. Jared Mitkus was the investigating officer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

