Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 238 calls for service for the period of Jan. 11-18. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 528 calls for service.

Arrests

Kenneth J. Swift, 50, Whitefield, unlawful sexual contact for an incident that occurred in Whitefield, Jan. 11.

Dustin P. Manson, 20, Wiscasset, Lincoln County indictment warrant for gross sexual assault, at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Wiscasset, Jan. 13.

Steven A. Lowe, 44, Nobleboro, domestic violence assault, on Lower Cross Road, Nobleboro, Jan. 14.

Savana M. Miller, 31, Alna, domestic violence assault, on Cochran Road, Edgecomb, Jan. 15.

Sarah E. Buchwalder, 39, Bristol, assault, on Chase Road, Bristol, Jan. 16.

Savana M. Miller, 31, Alna, violating condition of release, on Cochran Road, Edgecomb, Jan. 16.

Tennyson E. Lincoln, 18, Somerville, criminal mischief and domestic violence criminal threatening, on Patricktown Road, Somerville, Jan. 17.

Summonses

Kaleb Novak, 18, South Bristol, minor possessing liquor, on State Route 129, South Bristol, Jan. 11.

16-year-old male juvenile, Dresden, criminal attempt and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Ludwig Road, Dresden, Jan. 16.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Jan. 11, a crash occurred on Alna Road in Alna involving Nicole E. M. Fordham, 45, of Whitefield. Fordham was operating her 2008 Volvo XC90 eastbound on West Alna Road and approaching the intersection with Alna Road, when she stated she became distracted and ran the stop sign. As a result, she struck the guardrail across the road and landed on the other side of the guardrail, causing front end and other damages to her vehicle. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers investigated.

On Jan. 11, a crash occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Tyler S. Tibbetts, 39, of Newcastle. Tibbetts was operating his 1999 Chevrolet Tracker northbound when a deer ran into the roadway and was struck, causing damage to the front end of his vehicle. Deputy Matthew Ryan investigated.

On Jan. 13, a crash occurred on Bunker Hill Road in Jefferson involving William R. Frost, 28, of Jefferson. Frost was operating his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado southbound when a deer entered the roadway, into the path of his vehicle and was struck. Lt. Brendan Kane investigated.

On Jan. 15, a crash occurred on Back River Road in Boothbay involving Alyssa Dunton, 30, of Wiscasset and Craig E. Barter, 38, of Boothbay. Dunton backed her 2015 Nissan Pathfinder out of a driveway and backed into Barter’s 2022 Ford F-250 as he was driving northbound on Back River Road. Deputy Ethan Burns investigated.

