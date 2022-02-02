Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 175 calls for service for the period of Jan. 25 to Feb. 1. Year to date, LCSO responded to 893 calls for service.

Arrests

Daniel C. Derosier, 18, Damariscotta, violating conditions of release, on Biscay Road, Damariscotta, Jan. 26.

Norma J. Weeks, 64, Boothbay, illegal possession of firearm and violating conditions of release, on Butler Road, Boothbay, Jan. 29.

Jeffory Fletcher, 31, Bristol, domestic violence assault, on Bristol Road, Bristol, Jan. 29.

Summonses

Elijah A. Morrill, 33, Dresden, operating under the influence (drugs or combo), on Indian Road, Dresden, Jan. 29.

Nathan T. Brewer, 33, Nobleboro, retailing seafood without a license, on Route 129, South Bristol, Jan. 31.

Justin George, 33, Albion, operating under the influence – 2 priors, on Augusta Road, Jefferson, Feb. 1.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Jan. 25, a crash occurred on River Road in Edgecomb involving Christopher D. Nolan, 40, of Waldoboro. Nolan was operating his 2017 Ford Escape northbound when he became distracted and went onto the shoulder of the road. The snow and ice pulled him off the roadway and down into an embankment, where his vehicle sustained severe damage to all areas and had to be towed. Deputy Caleb Poirier investigated.

On Jan. 26, a crash occurred on Orchard Hill Road in Dresden involving David V. James, 68, of Brunswick and Robert T. McLarey, 46, of Bowdoin. James was operating his 2005 Ford Ranger westbound and had stopped in traffic behind McLarey, who had stopped his 2019 Ford F5H9 at a stop sign. McLarey began to back up and struck James’ vehicle in the front. Det. Sgt. Ronald Rollins investigated.

On Jan. 30, a crash occurred on Ward Brook Road in Wiscasset involving Lawrence Z. Heffron, 32, of Gardiner and Kylee M. Spainhower, 21, of Wiscasset. Heffron was backing his 2005 Ford while plowing the street and did not see Spainhower’s parked 2016 Ford Focus, which was unattended. Heffron’s back left struck the back passenger door area of Spainhower’s vehicle. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers investigated.

On Jan. 30, a crash occurred on Carl Bailey Road in Bristol involving Glenn Genthner, 60, of Bristol. Genthner was operating his 2014 Ford F-150 eastbound when he was forced off the road by an oncoming, unidentified plow truck and struck a tree. Deputy Samuel Alexander investigated.

