Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 226 calls for service for the period of Feb. 8-15. Year to Date, LCSO has responded to 1,308 calls for service.

Arrests

Barrett C. L. Maxcy, 19, Bristol, domestic violence assault (x2) and domestic violence criminal threatening (x2), on Fogler Road, Bristol, Feb. 10.

Kobe A. Hayes, 21, Gardiner, operating under the influence, on Bristol Road, Bristol, Feb. 13.

Django E. Pignatello, 23, Whitefield, domestic violence assault, on Main Street, Whitefield, Feb. 14, stemming from an incident that occurred on Feb. 11.

Summonses

Natasha Dennison, 30, Rockland, violating condition of release, on Greenleaf Road, Westport Island, Feb. 10.

Drake P. Toman, 21, Bristol, operating under the influence, Feb. 10, for an incident that occurred on Benner Road, Bristol, in June 2021.

Daniel W. West, 34, Sanford, was attaching false plates, on Main Street, Whitefield, Feb. 11.

Tiffany L. Barrett, 40, Dresden, violating condition of release, on Cedar Grove Road, Dresden, Feb. 12.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Feb. 8, a crash occurred on Augusta Road in Whitefield involving George P. Fletcher, 48, of Augusta and Michael J. Poor, 51, of Cushing. Poor was operating his 2012 Ford F-150 westbound when he crossed the centerline and entered the eastbound lane. Fletcher was operating his 1998 Jeep Cherokee eastbound and swerved to avoid Poor’s vehicle, however, his vehicle was struck. Sgt. Kevin Dennison investigated.

On Feb. 8, a crash occurred on Route 27 in Boothbay involving Cassie M. Elwell, 30, of Boothbay. Elwell was operating her 2107 Ford Fusion southbound when a deer crossed the road and was struck, causing damage to the front driver’s quarter panel. Deputy Caleb Poirier investigated.

On Feb. 12, a crash occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Michelle M. Martin, 35, of Wiscasset. Martin was operating her 2018 Ford Escape westbound when she stated she fell asleep. As a result, her vehicle went off the roadway on the right side, struck a sign, and came to rest against some small trees. Detective Scott Hayden investigated.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

