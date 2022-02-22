Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 195 calls for service for the period of Feb. 15-22. Year to date, LCSO responded to 1,503 calls for service.

Recent arrests

Justin Osgood, 44, Jefferson, possession and dissemination of sexually explicit material, on Hodgkins Hill Road, Feb. 10.

Joshua W. Shorey, 34, Alna, operating under the influence and violating condition of release, on West Alna Road, Alna, Feb. 20.

Summons

Joshua J. Cook, 31, Wiscasset, operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, Feb. 16.

Motor vehicle crashes

On Feb. 16, a crash occurred on Village Street in Jefferson involving Katrina Main-Dorsky, 54, of Jefferson. Main-Dorsky was operating her 2016 Subaru Crosstrek eastbound when a deer ran into the roadway and was struck, causing minor damage to the front of her vehicle. Deputy Matthew Ryan investigated.

On Feb. 17, a crash occurred on Waldoboro Road in Jefferson involving Richelle L. Guilbault, 46, of Jefferson. Guilbault was operating her 2008 Mazda6 southbound when her vehicle left the roadway on the right shoulder. Guilbault then over corrected and went across the roadway, leaving the road and going into the northbound ditch. Lt. Brendan Kane investigated.

On Feb. 17, a crash occurred on River Road in Newcastle involving Caleb J. Sanders, 35, of Warren. Sanders was operating his 2017 Chevrolet Colorado southbound when a deer entered the roadway and collided with his vehicle. Deputy Jerold Winslow investigated.

On Feb. 20, a crash occurred on West Alna Road in Alna involving Joshua W. Shorey, 34, of Alna. Shorey was operating his 2013 Toyota Rav4 southbound when he lost control of his vehicle coming around a corner and slid off the roadway, down an embankment and into Trout Brook. Deputy Samuel Alexander investigated.

