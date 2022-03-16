Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 193 calls for service for the period of March 7-15. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 2,091 calls for service.

Arrests

Joshua A. Russell, 57, Newcastle, operating under the influence, on Gardiner Road, Dresden, March 7.

Alexandra L. Petersen, 22, Jefferson, domestic violence aggravated assault, on Phillips Road, Jefferson, March 11.

Edward Poch, 64, Whitefield, domestic violence assault; criminal threatening with dangerous weapon and possession of firearm when prohibited, on Hunts Meadow Road, Whitefield, March 12.

Matthew D. Donahue, 40, Bristol, OUI 1 prior, on Bristol Road, Bristol, March 12.

Motor vehicle crashes

On March 8, a crash occurred on Academy Hill Road in Newcastle involving Emma A. Elwell, 18, of Whitefield and a 17-year-old female juvenile, of Walpole, who was trying to pull her 2014 Volkswagen Passat into the parking space next to Elwell’s 2016 Subaru Forester, in the Lincoln Academy parking lot and her front passenger side bumper struck Elwell’s parked vehicle. Deputy Ethan Burns investigated.

On March 10, a crash occurred on North Mountain Road in Jefferson involving a 17-year-old male juvenile, of Jefferson, who was operating his 2013 Ford Explorer southbound when he encountered deer in the roadway. He swerved to avoid the deer and left the roadway. He then over corrected, crossed the roadway, and traveled off the road and into the trees. Lt. Brendan Kane investigated.

On March 10, a crash occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Faye Hauck, 74, of Waldoboro and Richard E. Legere, 64, of Gorham. Hauck was operating her 2005 Chevrolet Equinox southbound on Route 1 and Legere was operating his 2019 Freightliner truck southbound in the merge lane onto Route 1 from Route 27, attempting to turn right onto Englebrekt Road. Legere failed to yield to Hauck’s vehicle as it crossed the southbound lane. As a result, Legere’s vehicle struck Hauck’s vehicle in the rear driver’s door with its passenger wheel. This caused Hauck’s vehicle to spin 180 degrees and come to rest, facing northbound. Lt. Brendan Kane investigated.

On March 11, a crash occurred on East Pond Road in Nobleboro involving Shania R. St. Pierre, 24, of Augusta. St. Pierre was operating her 2016 Nissan Sentra southbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Jonathan Colby investigated.

On March 11, a crash occurred on Upper East Pond Road in Nobleboro involving Robert J. Harper, 30, of Nobleboro. Harper was operating his 2004 Chevrolet 2500 southbound when he swerved to avoid deer in the roadway. Harper over corrected and lost control of his vehicle. As a result, his vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole, breaking the pole. Lt. Brendan Kane investigated.

