Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 161 calls for service for the period of March 15-22. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 2,252 calls for service.

Arrests

Christian Bernier, 20, Bowdoin, Androscoggin County warrant for failure to appear, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, March 15.

Adam D. Giles, 44, Wiscasset, operating under the influence, on Country Club Road, Boothbay, March 19.

Nicholas A. Hodgdon, 27, Boothbay, probation revocation warrant for aggravated domestic violence assault, on Country Club Road, Boothbay, March 19.

Thomas E. Sawyer, 24, Warren, Lincoln County District Court warrant for failure to appear, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, March 19.

Jacob N. Mathews, 39, Whitefield, domestic violence assault, on Mills Road, Whitefield, March 20.

Summonses

Danielle N. Niles, 37, Saco, operating after suspension, on Route 1, Nobleboro, March 18.

Danielle T. Rolerson, 35, Appleton, violating condition of release and operating after suspension, on Rockland Road, Somerville, March 21.

Motor vehicle crashes

On March 15, a crash occurred on Grand Army Road in Whitefield involving Heather L. Lefever, 32, of Readfield. Lefever was operating her 2013 Honda Civic westbound when she lost control of her vehicle, left the road and struck the end of a guardrail. Lt. Brendan Kane investigated.

On March 16, a crash occurred on Vigue Road in Whitefield involving Shane B. Michaud, 27, of Whitefield. Michaud was operating his 2010 Ford Ranger northbound when he lost control of his vehicle on an ice-covered patch. As a result, his vehicle crossed the southbound lane, left the roadway and struck a grove of trees. Lt. Kane investigated.

On March 18, a crash occurred on Route 1 in Nobleboro involving Joseph A. Ellerd, 40, of Union. Ellerd was operating his 2007 Toyota Yaris southbound when he made an improper pass at the East Pond Road intersection. As a result, his vehicle crossed over the median and struck a traffic sign, due to fog/visibility. Ellerd then over corrected and went off the roadway. Deputy Jerold Winslow investigated.

