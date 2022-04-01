Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 231 calls for service for the period of March 22-29. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 2,483 calls for service.

Arrests

Jacob A. Robison, 24, Newcastle, operating under the influence, on Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, March 23.

Da Markus Griffin, 23, Texas, Sagadahoc warrant for a probation revocation, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, March 27.

Summonses

John Legrow, 33, Bath, operating while license suspended or revoked, on Ocean Point Road, Boothbay, March 22.

Casey Beale, 34, Rhode Island, operating vehicle without a license, on Bath Road, Wiscasset, March 24.

Shawn D. Day, 28, Waldoboro, violating condition of release and tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, March 25.

Katelyn N. York, 21, Warren, operating while license suspended or revoked – prior, on Augusta Road, Whitefield, March 26.

Motor vehicle crashes

On March 24, a crash occurred on Pond Road in Newcastle involving Donal F. Eccleston, 51, of Newcastle. Eccleston was operating his 2012 Nissan Altima southbound when he encountered a deer in the roadway. Eccleston was unable to avoid striking the deer. Sgt. Matthew Day investigated.

On March 25, a crash occurred on Bunker Hill Road in Jefferson involving Samantha McDonnell, 24, of E. Falmouth, Mass. McDonnell was operating her 2003 Ford northbound when she veered off the road and collided with some trees. Deputy Jerold Winslow investigated.

On March 26, a crash occurred on Pinewood Cove Road in Jefferson involving Martha J. H. Elliott, 71, of Jefferson. Elliott was operating her 2007 Volvo 70 westbound when she crossed into the left lane and went off the roadway. Elliott then struck a tree head on and flipped her vehicle over onto the roof. Detective Scott Hayden investigated.

On March 27, a crash occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving a female juvenile, 17, of Jefferson. The girl was operating her 2013 Volvo S60T5 northbound when a deer ran into the roadway and was struck, causing disabling damage to the entire front of her vehicle. Deputy Caleb Poirier investigated.

On March 28, a crash occurred on Hodgkins Hill Road in Jefferson involving Christina Parsons, 51, of Jefferson. Parsons was operating her 2019 Nissan Sentra southbound when a deer entered from the northbound ditch and was struck. Sgt. Kevin Dennison investigated.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

