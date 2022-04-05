Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 181 calls for service for the period of March 30 to April 5. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 2,664 calls for service.

Arrests

Austin Smith, 24, Newcastle, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, on West Hamlet Road, Newcastle, March 30.

Benjamin B. Pomeroy, 24, Livermore Falls, Franklin County District Court warrant for failure to appear, on Rockland Road, Jefferson, April 2.

Robert M. Dardis, 32, Newcastle, operating under the influence (drugs or combo), on Bristol Road, Bristol, April 3.

Ryan L. Barter, 47, Boothbay, operating after suspension and for a Saco Police Department warrant for failure to appear, on Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, April 3.

Summonses

Daniel C. Derosier, 18, Damariscotta, violating condition of release, on Goudy Pasture Road, South Bristol, April 1.

Carolyn J. Deluca, 76, East Boothbay, operating under the influence, on Eddy Road, Edgecomb, April 2.

Jonathon L. Peaslee, 25, Rumford, operating after suspension, on Gardiner Road, Dresden. April 3.

Motor vehicle crashes

On March 29, a crash occurred on Rockland Road in Jefferson involving Shawn M. Currier, 20, of Oakland. Currier was operating his 2020 Nissan Altima westbound when he failed to negotiate the driveway to Peaslee’s convenience store. As a result, his vehicle turned too sharp and went into the ditch beside the driveway. Lt. Brendan Kane investigated.

On April 1, a crash occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Louise A. Spate, 77, of New Harbor. Spate was operating her 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 southbound when a deer ran across the roadway heading westbound and struck her driver’s side door. Deputy Samuel Alexander investigated.

On April 1, a crash occurred on Bunker Hill Road in Jefferson involving Micah J. Tomasello, 16, of Bremen. Tomasello was operating his 2000 Cadillac Seville southbound when he lost control of his vehicle, going off the roadway on the right, striking and splitting a utility pole in half. Deputy Samuel Alexander investigated.

On April 1, a crash occurred on Rockland Road in Jefferson involving Benjamin B. Pomeroy, 24, of Livermore Falls; Britney L. Willman, 25, of Washington; Stephen R. Gaddi, 62, of Rockland and Christopher M. McKenzie, 29, of Farmingdale. Pomeroy was turning left onto Rockland Road in his 2014 Hyundai Accent. Willman was operating her 2014 Dodge eastbound and Gaddi was operating his 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe eastbound ahead of Willman’s vehicle. McKenzie had stopped his 2006 GMC Sierra at the stop sign of Augusta Road and Rockland Road. Pomeroy turned left onto Augusta Road and into the path of Willman’s vehicle. As a result, Willman struck Pomeroy’s vehicle, who then struck McKenzie’s vehicle, which then struck Gaddi’s vehicle. Willman’s vehicle then went off the roadway and into the ditch, striking the embankment. Deputy Jonathan Colby investigated.

On April 2, a crash occurred on Eddy Road in Edgecomb involving Carolyn J. Deluca, 76, of East Boothbay. Deluca was backing into a parking space in her 2017 Jeep Renegade and backed into the side of a building. Deputy Samuel Alexander investigated.

