Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 162 calls for service for the period of April 26 to May 3. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 3,514 calls for service.

Arrests

On April 27, Paul A. Specyalski, 46, of Boothbay, was arrested for violation of a protection order and criminal threatening, on Butler Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

On April 28, Hector Rivera, 26, of Whitefield, was arrested for domestic violence assault; domestic violence terrorizing; criminal mischief, and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, on Clark Lane, Whitefield, by Detective Scott Hayden.

On May 3, Adam Giles, 30, of Boothbay, was arrested for operating under the influence (one prior) and violating condition of release, on Back Narrows Road, Boothbay, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

Summons

April 29, Karen Johnson, 43, of Somerville, was issued a summons for endangering the welfare of a child, on Black Brook Drive, Somerville, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On April 29, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Head Tide Road in Whitefield involving Kathleen A. Goetzman, 66, of Whitefield. Goetzman was operating her 2019 Jeep Cherokee northbound when she observed a deer in the roadway and was unable to avoid striking it. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

On May 2, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Station Road in Newcastle involving Easter C. Swartzentruber, 51, of Newcastle, and Cheryl C. Poland, 47, of Newcastle. Swartzentruber had her 2020 Chrysler Pacifica facing the end of a driveway when Poland backed into her with her 2014 GMC Acadia. Deputy Ethan Burns was the investigating officer.

On May 2, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Corey Lane in Boothbay involving Nancy J. McVicker, 65, of Boothbay, and Wenifreda Noble, 61, of Boothbay Harbor. McVicker was following the rotary in her 2012 Ford Focus when Noble failed to yield to her and pulled into the rotary from Corey Lane, operating her 2011 Jeep Liberty, and struck McVicker on the passenger side. Deputy Burns was the investigating officer.

