Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of May 10-17. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 3,855 calls for service.

Arrests

May 10, Philip A. Little, Jr., 42, of Boothbay, was arrested on two outstanding Penobscot County warrants for failure to appear and violation of conditions of release, on Back River Road, Boothbay, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus, who was assisted by Boothbay Harbor Officer Doug Snyder.

May 12, Robert W. Blanc, 38, of South Bristol, was arrested for violating a protection order and violating condition of release, on Bristol Road, Bristol, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

May 14, Austin Smith, 24, of Newcastle, was arrested for criminal threatening w/dangerous weapon; criminal trespass; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, and violating condition of release, on West Hamlet Road, Newcastle, by Deputy Jeffrey Rogers, who was assisted by Detective Scott Hayden.

May 14, Robert A. Breton, 27, of Whitefield, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Jones Woods Road, Newcastle, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

May 14, Derrick A. Parlin, 40, of Waldoboro, was arrested for violating a protection order and violating condition of release, on Waldoboro Road, Bremen, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Summonses

May 10, Martha J.H. Elliott, 71, of Jefferson, was issued a summons for operating under the influence, on Pinewood Cove Road, Jefferson, by Detective Hayden, for an incident that occurred in March.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On May 13, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Route 1 in Nobleboro involving Alexa M. Oliver, 33, of Damariscotta. Oliver was operating her 2020 Dodge 1500 southbound when a deer entered the roadway from the west side and was struck. Sgt. Matthew Day was the investigating officer.

On May 14, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Jill A. Schvartz, 49, of Belfast, and Brandon T. Cookson, 32, of Boothbay. Schvartz was operating her 2015 Toyota RAV4 northbound and Cookson was operating his 2006 Toyota Highlander, turning left onto Route 1 from Eddy Road. Cookson thought Schvartz was turning and pulled into the path of her vehicle, causing both vehicles to collide. Lt. Brendan Kane was the investigating officer.

On May 14, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Jones Woods Road in Newcastle involving Robert A. Breton, 27, of Whitefield. Breton was operating his 2002 Chrysler Sebring northbound when he took a corner too fast, causing his vehicle to go off the roadway on the right and striking a sign. Deputy Samuel Alexander was the investigating officer.

