Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 185 calls for service for the period of May 17-24. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,040 calls for service.

Arrest

May 17, Jennica E. Miller, 30, of Friendship, was arrested on three warrants, two out of Knox County for violating condition of release and violation of bail and one out of Sagadahoc County for failure to appear, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

Summonses

May 17, Jeffrey Pierce, 59, of Dresden, was issued a summons for assault, on Blinn Hill Road, Dresden, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

May 20, Jennifer E. Grady, 64, of Whitefield, was issued summonses for criminal trespass and criminal mischief, on Heath Road, Whitefield, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

May 20, Steven Grady, 63, of Whitefield, was issued a summons for criminal trespass, on Heath Road, Whitefield, by Deputy Colby.

May 22, Shale L. Maynard, 32, of Jefferson, was issued a summons for criminal mischief, on Jones Road, Somerville, by Deputy Jeffrey Rogers.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On May 18, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Augusta Road in Whitefield involving Jessica A. Brann, 34, of Augusta. Brann was operating her 2011 Chevrolet Traverse northbound when a deer crossed in front of her vehicle and was struck. Detective Ryan Chubbuck was the investigating officer.

On May 22, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Donald J. Stevenson, 81, of Round Pond, and Richard H. Poland, 62, of Bristol. Stevenson was heading westbound when he stopped his 2020 Volvo V60 at the stop sign on Foster Road. Stevenson was then distracted by something at the school, and, as a result, failed to yield the right of way to Poland, who was operating his 2012 Ford F520 northbound on Bristol Road. Stevenson’s right front struck Poland’s back-right quarter panel. Deputy Rogers was the investigating officer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

