Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 219 calls for service for the period of May 31 to June 7. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,486 calls for service.

Arrests

May 31, Jeffrey Luce, 44, of Damariscotta, was arrested on a Lincoln County warrant for failure to appear, on Waldoboro Road, Jefferson, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

June 3, Amber N. Diaz, 33, of Bath, turned herself in to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for a violation of a protection order. Diaz was arrested by Deputy Jeffrey Rogers, on behalf of an investigation by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

June 4, Jacob L. Schroeder, 22, of Newcastle, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Sheepscot Road, Newcastle, by Deputy Ryan.

Summonses

June 3, David Dellinger, 37, of Winslow, was issued a summons for taking shellfish without a license, on Storer Road, Bremen, by Sgt. Dennison.

June 4, Brett Smith, 18, of South Bristol, was issued a summons for driving to endanger, on Academy Hill, Newcastle, by Sgt. Matthew Day.

June 5, Shane J. Elliott, 22, of Union, was issued summonses for operating vehicle without license and violating condition of release, on Rockland Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Owen Beattie.

June 5, a 16-year-old male juvenile from Damariscotta was issued a summons for illegal transportation of drugs by a minor, on Ridge Road, Newcastle, by Sgt. Dennison.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On June 2, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Fogler Road in Bremen involving Katy D. Beattie, 63, of Bristol. Beattie was operating her 2022 Jeep Compass southbound when her vehicle left the roadway on the right side and struck two trees, causing heavy front, back-left quarter, and front-right quarter damage. Beattie stated she was tired and must have fallen asleep. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers was the investigating officer.

On June 2, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Gardiner Road in Dresden involving Krista A. Sanborn, 35, of Wiscasset, and Elizabeth M. Tracy, 27, of Dresden. Sanborn, who was operating her 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, was following Tracy’s 2010 Ford on Gardiner Road, traveling northbound. Tracy went over the peak of a hill and stopped for oncoming traffic before pulling into her residence driveway. Sanborn then collided into the rear of Tracy’s vehicle. Deputy Beattie was the investigating officer.

On June 6, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Snead Spur in Newcastle involving Pamela Pitcher, 51, of Jefferson. Pitcher was operating her 2011 GMC southbound when she drifted across the centerline and exited the roadway. Pitcher continued into the northbound ditch and struck a ledge embankment. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

