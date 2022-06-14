Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 245 calls for service for the period of June 7-14. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 4,731 calls for service.

Arrests

June 8, Samuel M. Mayhew, 33, of Boothbay Harbor, was arrested for assault; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violating condition of release, on Ocean Point Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Jeffrey Rogers.

June 11, Kyle M. Gornto, 29, of Boothbay Harbor, was arrested for violating condition of release, on Cameron’s Point Road, Southport Island, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.

June 12, Joseph Johnson, 19, of Nobleboro, was arrested for domestic violence criminal mischief, on Pine Ridge Drive, Nobleboro, by Deputy Scott Solorzano on behalf of Deputy Jerold Winslow’s investigation.

June 12, Lynsie Peters, 32, of Damariscotta, was arrested for operating under the influence, on Bristol Road, Bristol, by Deputy Winslow.

Summons

June 7, Ralene R. Hallett, 36, of Cushing, was issued a summons for operating after habitual offender revocation, on Munsey Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Samuel Alexander.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On June 7, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Biscay Road in Bremen involving Lyman G. Joslyn, 38, of Whitefield. Joslyn was operating his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle south toward the Route 32 intersection when just after Fogler Road, he stated he moved from the inside part of the right lane to be closer to the center line for the turn ahead. As a result, he crossed the yellow line and locked his brakes before running his motorcycle off the road and onto the shoulder. This caused his motorcycle to fall on its left side, causing Joslyn to end up in the ditch. Deputy Ethan Burns was the investigating officer.

On June 7, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Gardiner Road in Jefferson involving Karen C. Anderson, 59, of Washington. Anderson was operating her 2021 Lincoln Aviator east when she stated she reached for something in her vehicle and as a result, she hit the soft shoulder of the road, lost control and drove off the road on the right side and rolled over. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On June 7 a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Waldoboro Road in Bremen involving John D. Dow, 37, of Nobleboro. Dow was operating his 2011 Ford Edge south when he crossed the centerline, entered the northbound ditch, and struck a tree. Sgt. Kevin Dennison was the investigating officer.

On June 10, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 129 in South Bristol involving Allyssa G. Abbotoni, 19, of South Bristol. Abbotoni was operating her 2014 Subaru Outback north when a deer came from the left side of the road, collided into the driver’s door, went up onto the windshield and then ran off. As a result, her driver’s mirror broke off and the front windshield was shattered. Deputy Owen Beattie was the investigating officer.

On June 10, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Emma Hart, 15, of West Bath. Hart was operating her 2019 Volkswagen Atlas north when a deer came from the left side of the road and was struck. Deputy Beattie was the investigating officer.

