Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 247 calls for service for the period of July 26 through Aug. 2. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,311 calls for service.

Arrests

July 18, Chuck D. Schooley, 49, of Wiscasset, was arrested for gross sexual assault, on Fowle Hill Road, Wiscasset, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.

July 26, Marcus R. Hughes, 37, of Nobleboro, was arrested for domestic violence assault, on Sprague Road, Nobleboro, by Detective Ryan Chubbuck.

July 30, Samantha M. Beckim, 35, of Wiscasset, was arrested for domestic violence criminal threatening, on Alna Road, Wiscasset, by Deputy Ethan Burns, on behalf of an investigation by Deputy Samuel Alexander.

July 31, Austin R. Poliquin, 27, of Lewiston, was arrested for obstructing public way and assault, on State Park Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.

Summonses

July 28, Shale L. Maynard, 32, of Jefferson, was issued a summons for operating under the influence, on Waldoboro Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.

July 29, Aaron Dawson, 32, of Litchfield, was issued summonses for operating while license suspended or revoked and failure to give correct name, address, or date of birth, on Patricktown Road, Somerville, by the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office on behalf of Sgt. Jared Mitkus, for an incident that occurred in April.

July 31, Jordan C. Landry, 28, of Kennebunk, was issued a summons for operating while license suspended or revoked (prior), on Augusta Road, Whitefield, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison

Motor-vehicle crashes

On July 26, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Hendricks Hill Road in Southport involving Michael J. Tomko, 60, of Boothbay Harbor, and Cailey E.J. Hall, 23, of North Waterboro. Hall was backing her 2017 Mercedes-Benz in the parking lot of the Southport General Store when she backed into the front driver’s corner of Tomko’s 2006 Ford F-150. Deputy Burns was the investigating officer.

On July 30, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on River Road in Newcastle involving Joseph A. Lacroix, 33, of Winslow. Lacroix was operating his 2020 Toyota Corolla northbound when a deer entered the roadway and collided with his vehicle. Deputy Jerold Winslow was the investigating officer.

On July 30, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Rockland Road in Jefferson involving Michelle M. Hank, 47, of Somerville. Hank was operating her 2005 Pontiac Sunfire eastbound when she lost control and ran off the roadway and into the westbound ditch. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers was the investigating officer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

