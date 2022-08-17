Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 274 calls for service for the period of Aug. 9-16. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,869 calls for service.

Arrests

Aug. 13, Christopher B. Parks, 55, Boothbay Harbor, operating after suspension, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Deputy Samuel Alexander.

Aug. 15, Mark A. Wyman, 66, Boothbay, operating under the influence (one prior), on King Phillips Trail, Boothbay, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

Summonses

Aug. 9, Kaitlin M. Orne, 29, Wiscasset, allowing dog to be at large, on Page Avenue, Wiscasset, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.

Aug. 10, Joseph D. Shafer, 20, Riverdale, N.J., minor possessing liquor and furnishing place for minors to consume/possess liquor, on Village Way, Edgecomb, by Deputy Kasey Doyle.

Aug. 10, Lexi A. Azoulay, 20, Boynton Beach, Fla., minor possessing liquor, on Village Way, Edgecomb, by Deputy Doyle.

Aug. 10, Stephanie S. Breco, 20, Cambridge, Mass., minor possessing liquor, on Village Way, Edgecomb, by Deputy Doyle.

Aug. 10, Nicho Marcel Walton, 19, Pompton Lakes, N.J., minor possessing liquor, on Village Way, Edgecomb, by Deputy Doyle.

Aug. 10, Hana Flynn, 20, Pompton Lakes, N.J., minor possessing liquor, on Village Way, Edgecomb, by Deputy Doyle.

Aug. 10, Shane K. Winchenbach, 23, Union, digging for shellfish without a license, on Hog Island, Bremen.

Aug. 10, Marvelyn S. Dumaguins, 20, of Pompton Lakes, N.J., minor possessing liquor, on Village Way, Edgecomb, by Deputy Doyle.

Aug. 14, 17-year-old male juvenile, Lisbon, operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Blinn Hill Road, Dresden, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Aug. 9, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on South Dyer Neck Road in Newcastle involving Colin M. Higgins, 27, of Newcastle. Higgins was operating his 2009 Toyota Tacoma southbound when he became distracted with his phone and took his eyes off the road. As a result, his vehicle crossed the centerline, went off the roadway on the left side, and struck a utility pole, before stopping after the pole. Deputy Alexander was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 9, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Robert A. Scatterday, 66, of Fort Myers, Fla.; Laura M. Mantello, 62, of Lincolnville; and John M. Lemole, 64, of Rockland. Lemole was operating his 2017 Toyota Prius southbound when he stated he fell asleep and stepped on the gas. As a result, he struck Mantello’s 2015 Honda Accord, which was also traveling southbound in front of Lemole, pushing her vehicle into Scatterday’s 2018 Ford, which was traveling in front of Mantello. Deputy Alexander was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 12, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on River Road in Dresden involving Celia Noel-Brown, 18, of Silver Spring, Md. Noel-Brown was operating her 2003 Lincoln northbound and traveling above the posted speed limit when she lost control around a sharp corner. As a result, her vehicle crossed the centerline, over-corrected and went off the roadway before she collided with several small trees. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 13, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 129 in South Bristol involving Lance W. Fossett, 22, of South Bristol. Fossett was operating his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado southbound when he ran off the roadway on the right side to avoid striking a deer. His vehicle ran off the roadway, into a ditch, and then drove down an embankment. Deputy Doyle was the investigating officer.

