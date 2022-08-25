Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 238 calls for service for the period of Aug. 16-23. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7109 calls for service.

Recent summons

Aug. 19, Scott E. Redlhammer, 57, of Plantation, Fla. was issued a summons for operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

Recent arrests

Aug. 17, Christian Vitale, 42, of Nobleboro was arrested for operating while license is suspended or revoked and violating condition of release, on Pond Road, Newcastle, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

Aug. 19, Michael J. Young, 41, of Bristol was arrested for domestic violence assault – prior DV, on Benner Road, Bristol, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Recent accidents

On Aug. 6, an accident occurred on Rockland Road in Whitefield involving Bonnie Hendsbee, 79, of Whitefield and John M. Maxwell, 26, of Tempe, Ariz. Hendsbee was operating her 2018 Toyota Sienna northbound on Mills Road, turning right onto Rockland Road, when she failed to yield the right of way and as a result, Maxwell struck her vehicle with his 2003 Chevrolet Blazer. Deputy Kasey Doyle was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 16, an accident occurred on Alna Road in Alna involving Scott J. Beckim, 41, of Damariscotta. Beckim was operating his 2017 Chrysler Pacifica northbound when a deer ran into the roadway. As a result, Beckim ran off the roadway on the right to avoid hitting the deer, drove down an embankment and struck a tree. Deputy Kasey Doyle was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 17, an accident occurred on McKay Road in Edgecomb involving Leighton R. Cressey, 75, of Boothbay Harbor. Cressey was operating his 2009 Nissan Rogue northbound when he entered the corner too fast and lost control of his vehicle. As a result, his vehicle skidded sideways, entered the northbound ditch and struck the embankment. His vehicle then rotated approximately 180 degrees in a clockwise manner and came to rest partially in the roadway. Sgt. Kevin Dennison was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 18, an accident occurred on Industrial Park Road in Boothbay involving Kevin Adkins, 42, of Wiscasset and Kara A. Smith, 28, of Lincolnville. Adkins was backing his 2014 Ford F-150 out of a parking spot at the Boothbay Self Storage when he struck Smith’s 2018 Jeep Cherokee, which was parked. Deputy Kasey Doyle was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 19, an accident occurred on North Newcastle Road in Newcastle involving Joshua V. Miller, 29, of Boothbay. Miller was operating his 2005 Pontiac G6 northbound when he stated he fell asleep. As a result, his vehicle drove off the roadway on the left, down a small embankment, where he then collided with a tree. Deputy Owen Beattie was the investigating officer.

On Aug. 21, an accident occurred on Rockland Road in Somerville involving Tyler C. P. Sinclair, 27, of North Monmouth. Sinclair was operating his 2016 Ford Taurus eastbound when a deer ran in front of him from the left side and was struck. Deputy Samuel Alexander was the investigating officer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

