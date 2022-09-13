Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 201 calls for service for the period of Sept. 6-13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 7,745 calls for service.

Arrests

Sept. 6, Kody N. Wallace, 29, Nobleboro, violating condition of release; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs – fentanyl, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, on Alna Road, Alna, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus, who was assisted by Deputy Samuel Alexander.

Sept. 6, Susan M. Doray, 38, Gardiner, Kennebec County warrant for failure to appear, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Deputy Alexander.

Sept. 9, Benjamin L. Martineau Jr., 33, South Portland, arrest warrant Detective Scott Hayden obtained for burglary; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer; theft by unauthorized use, and operating after suspension, at Kennebec County Jail. The charges stem from an incident in Somerville in August 2022.

Sept. 13, William H. Gagnon, 39, Waterville, violating protection order and disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, on Augusta Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.

Summonses

Sept. 6, Kenneth I. Brewer-Frazee, 23, Freeport, violating condition of release; destruction/damage/vandalism, and theft, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Transport Sgt. Alan Shea.

Sept. 11, Angela A. Guptill, 33, Edgecomb, violating condition of release, on Recreation Parkway, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Sept. 7, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Gail M. Crooker, 74, of Knoxville, Tenn. Crooker was operating her 1991 Mazda Miata southbound when she lost control and ran off the road to the right, causing her to go into the ditch and hit several small trees. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 7, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on East Pond Road in Nobleboro involving Christian J. Stebner, 25, of Nobleboro. Stebner was operating his 2019 Ford F150 northbound when a deer ran into roadway and was struck, resulting in minor damage to the front passenger corner. Deputy Matthew Ryan was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 8, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on East Pond Road in Jefferson involving Meghan O. Gray, 23, of Damariscotta, and Michael J. Witte, 81, of Damariscotta. Witte was operating his 2016 Dodge Ram northbound when he stopped because baby turkeys were on the side of the road. Gray slowed down in her 2000 Ford Focus, behind Witte’s vehicle and stopped. Witte then backed up and collided with Gray’s vehicle. Deputy Owen Beattie was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 9, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Mary Lou Smith, 79, of Whitefield; Benjamin K. Bricker, 32, of Brunswick; and Susan Burge, 79, of Boothbay. Smith was operating her 2014 Honda CR-V southbound when her driver’s front tire came off her car. The tire then went into the northbound lane and hit the driver’s door of Burge’s 2016 Honda CR-V. The tire then hit Bricker’s front driver’s side tire of his 2010 Toyota, who was traveling northbound behind Burge’s vehicle. Deputy Beattie was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 9, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Patricktown Road in Somerville involving Blaze S. Cunningham, 18, of Limestone. Cunningham was operating his 2004 Volkswagen Passat eastbound when he drove around a sharp corner and lost control of his vehicle. His vehicle then veered left off the roadway and rolled over onto its roof. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 10, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Pond Road in Newcastle involving Norman R. Pelletier, 63, of Naples. Pelletier was operating his 2016 Ford Edge northbound when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Jonathan Colby was the investigating officer.

