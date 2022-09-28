Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Sept. 20-27. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,136 calls for service.

Arrests

Sept. 21, Robert Lear, 32, Edgecomb, domestic violence assault, on Cochran Road, Edgecomb, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.

Sept. 23, Ralf Hatch, 56, Jefferson, violating condition of release, on Augusta Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Scott Solorzano.

Sept. 24, Kody N. Wallace, 29, Nobleboro, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating condition of release, on Upper East Pond Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Winslow.

Sept. 24, Deldrick Ferrell, 43, Boothbay Harbor, Lincoln County District Court warrant for failure to appear on charges of aggravated attempted murder and aggravated criminal trespass, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Sgt. Jared Mitkus.

Sept. 25, Samuel T. Ward, 21, Thomaston, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, and violating condition of release, on Route 32, Bristol, by Deputy Samuel Alexander.

Sept. 25, Robert A. Breton, 28, Whitefield, operating while license is suspended or revoked, attaching false plates, and violating condition of release, on East Pond Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Alexander.

Sept. 26, Amy Troy, 35, San Antonio, Texas, operating under the influence, on Route 1, Edgecomb, by Deputy Winslow.

Summonses

Sept. 20, Jean Rivera, 38, Alna, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, on Alna Road, Alna, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.

Sept. 20, Alton L. King, 39, Alna, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, on Alna Road, Alna, by Detective Sgt. Rollins.

Sept. 20, Bethany A. Oliver, 35, Nobleboro, violation of privacy, on East Neck Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Alexander.

Sept. 24, Carla A. Warren, 31, Pittston, operating while license is suspended or revoked, on River Road, Edgecomb, by Deputy Owen Beattie.

Sept. 25, Lindsay R. Gurney, 41, Bath, motor-vehicle speeding (30-plus mph over speed limit), on Route 1, Nobleboro, by Deputy Alexander.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Sept. 20, motor-vehicle crash occurred on Academy Hill in Newcastle involving Mason Woodman, 17, of Damariscotta, and Hunter J. Gilmore, 18, of Damariscotta. Gilmore was operating her 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser in the parking lot of Lincoln Academy. Woodman was backing his 2007 GMC Sierra out of a parking space. He did not see Gilmore’s vehicle and backed into it, causing damage to the rear bumper and quarter panel to his vehicle and extensive damage to the passenger side front all the way to the rear of Gilmore’s vehicle. Deputy Solorzano was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 23, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Main Road on Westport Island involving Joan M. Bradford, 64, of Westport Island. Bradford was operating her 2018 Subaru Outback southbound when a deer ran into the roadway and was struck, causing functional damage. Deputy Matthew Ryan was the investigating officer.

On Sept. 25, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Amanda Wolinski, 39, of Sparrows Point, Md. and Charles Pigeon, 63, of Lewisville, Texas. Pigeon was operating his 2022 Toyota Avalon northbound. Wolinski was following Pigeon in her 2021 Nissan Rogue. Pigeon slowed down to make a left turn onto Eddy Road and Wolinski collided into the rear of Pigeon’s vehicle. Wolinski stated she was talking with her daughter and did not realize Pigeon was slowing down to turn. Deputy Beattie was the investigating officer.

