Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 212 calls for service for the period of Oct. 11-18. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,768 calls for service.

Arrests

Oct. 11, Thomas P. Montuori, 42, Bristol, assault, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Detective Sgt. Ronald Rollins.

Oct. 15, Garrett T. Pinkham, 19, Wiscasset, Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Deputy Samuel Alexander.

Oct. 15, Riley S. Soha, 19, Chesterville, Somerset County warrant for failure to appear, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset, by Deputy Alexander.

Oct. 16, Stuart S. Wyman, 50, Wiscasset, operating under the influence (no test; three priors) and violating condition of release, on Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, by Sgt. Kevin Dennison.

Oct. 16, Ricky L. Coffin, 39, Bristol, operating under the influence, operating while license is suspended or revoked, and a Rockland District Court warrant for failure to appear on a contempt hearing, on Waldoboro Road, Bremen, by Deputy Owen Beattie.

Summonses

Oct. 6, Ibrahima Dean, 18, Atlanta, Ga., possession of marijuana, on Marston Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Jonathan Colby.

Oct. 11, Sean K. Marston, 19, Boothbay, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug, on Marston Road, Boothbay, by Deputy Colby.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Oct. 11, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Head Tide Road in Alna involving Alyssa G. Frith, 19, of Pittston. Frith was operating her 2007 Ford Escape northbound when she struck a deer in the roadway. Deputy Kasey Doyle was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 14, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Vigue Road in Whitefield involving Scott L. LaPierre, 51, of Albion. LaPierre was operating his 2012 Chevrolet Silverado southbound when a deer entered the roadway and collided with his vehicle. Deputy Jerold Winslow was the investigating officer.

On Oct. 15, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Cedar Grove Road in Dresden involving Shana M. Nicholas, 36, of Augusta. Nicholas was operating her 2010 Toyota Corolla westbound when she observed a tree down in the roadway, blocking both lanes. She swerved to avoid the tree and as a result, went off the road on the right and into the ditch, where her vehicle rolled over, coming to rest on the roof. Deputy Colby was the investigating officer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

