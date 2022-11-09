Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 169 calls for service for the period of Nov. 1-8. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,343 calls for service.

Arrests

Nov. 3, Tina B. Alley, 66, South Bristol, operating under the influence, on State Route 129, South Bristol.

Nov. 5, Andrew G. Switzer, 32, Rockport, operating under the influence (no test); assault on an officer, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, on Route 1, Newcastle.

Nov. 6, John D. Dow, 37, Nobleboro, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Back Meadow Road, Nobleboro.

Nov. 7, Samuel Michel, 24, Rockland, operating under the influence, on Route 1, Newcastle.

Summonses

Nov. 1, 17-year-old male juvenile, Jefferson, failing to make oral or written accident report, on Academy Hill, Newcastle.

Nov. 4, Adam J. Webber, 46, Westport Island, leaving scene of motor-vehicle crash, on West Shore Road, Westport Island.

Nov. 6, 16-year-old male juvenile, Bristol, criminal trespass, for an incident that occurred on Barnart Road, Bristol, in August 2022.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Nov. 2, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Patterson Road in Dresden involving Michael R. MacDonald, 32, of Dresden. MacDonald was operating his 2005 Subaru Legacy westbound on the Richmond Bridge when he stated he heard a pop and then saw fire coming from the engine compartment. MacDonald was able to pull off the roadway and into a parking lot, where he extinguished the fire. Deputy Samuel Alexander was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 2, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Jason I. Thyen, 50, of Boothbay. Thyen was operating his 2005 Toyota Prius southbound when he observed a deer on the side of the road and slowed down. As he approached the deer, it tried to run across the road in front of him and as a result, was struck with the right front passenger corner of his vehicle. Deputy Alexander was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 3, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Winslow Hill Road in Nobleboro involving Darrell R. Fossett, 43, of New Harbor. Fossett was operating his 2013 Chevrolet Malibu eastbound when he attempted to avoid hitting a deer in the road that entered from the eastbound ditch. Sgt. Kevin Dennison was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 4, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Rockland Road in Jefferson involving James G. Willis, 38, of Vassalboro. Willis was operating his 2004 GMC 1500 eastbound when he observed a deer enter the roadway and struck it. Sgt. Dennison was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 4, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Alna Road in Alna involving Jean L. Souliere, 63, of Alna. Souliere was operating her 2020 Ford Eco Sport southbound when a deer entered the roadway and collided with her vehicle. Deputy Jerold Winslow was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 5, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Wiscasset Road in Boothbay involving Joseph P. Malizia, 87, of Boothbay Harbor. Malizia was operating his 2016 Subaru Crosstrek northbound when he observed a deer crossing the road. Malizia slowed down and the deer crossed the road. As he continued driving, another deer ran out into the road and was struck. Deputy Owen Beattie was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 5, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Caleb C. Hubbs, 37, of Rumford. Hubbs was operating his 2019 Freightliner Cascadia 126 northbound when a deer ran into the road, coming from the northbound side of the road, and struck the front of his vehicle. Reserve Deputy Trevor Roche was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 7, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Bristol Road in Bristol involving Mackenzie A. Penniman, 33, of New Harbor. Penniman was operating her 2020 Volvo XC90 southbound when a deer ran out into the roadway and was struck. Deputy Kasey Doyle was the investigating officer.

