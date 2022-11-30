Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 371 calls for service for the period of Nov. 15-29. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,874 calls for service.

Arrests

Nov. 17, Joshua D. Benner, 34, Newcastle, two Knox County warrants for violating condition of release and operating after habitual offender revocation, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset.

Nov. 17, Elijah J. Jackson, 27, Edgecomb, domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, on Route 1, Edgecomb.

Nov. 17, Jonathan A. Corey, 21, Nobleboro, operating under the influence, on Upper East Pond Road, Nobleboro.

Nov. 20, Scott A. Hanna, 21, Alna, domestic violence assault, on Cross Road, Alna.

Nov. 20, Jessica L. Hand, 43, Jefferson, domestic violence assault, on Gardiner Road, Jefferson.

Nov. 23, Keene S. Bartlett, 31, Spokane, Wash., domestic violence assault, on Morrison Road, Bristol.

Nov. 27, Jacob L. McInnis, 38, Somerville, false public alarm or report, on Hewett Road, Somerville.

Summonses

Nov. 15, Cody L. Beal, 28, Waldoboro, endangering the welfare of a child, on Old Route 1, Waldoboro.

Nov. 27, Craig Demmons, 28, Bremen, failure to notify owner of property-damage accident, Nobleboro.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Nov. 15, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Jody K. Fuentes, 43, of Newcastle. Fuentes was operating her 2022 Acura MDX northbound when she stated a deer ran in front of her and was struck, causing damage to the right front of her vehicle. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 15, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Bunker Hill Road in Jefferson involving Charlene J. Winam, 71, of Derry, N.H. Winam was operating her 2020 Mazda CX-5 northbound when a deer ran in front of her and was struck, causing front damage to her vehicle. Deputy Rogers was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 16, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Turner Ridge Road in Somerville involving Michael P. McAllister, 42, of South China. McAllister was operating his 2013 Subaru Forester southbound when a deer ran into the roadway and struck his vehicle, causing reportable damage to the passenger side front corner. Deputy Scott Solorzano was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 16, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Joseph D. Messler, 73, of Camden. Messler was operating his 2019 Porsche Cayenne southbound when he stated he fell asleep. As a result, he ran off the roadway on the right, striking a tree and then landing against another tree, causing heavy front-end damage. Deputy Rogers was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 17, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Patricktown Road in Somerville involving Jennifer L. Ciasullo, 42, of Washington. Ciasullo was operating her 2018 Toyota Camry westbound when a deer came out from the left side of the road and was hit, causing damage to the front passenger’s side corner. Deputy Owen Beattie was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 17, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Newcastle involving Donna L. Moore, 81, of Washington. Ms. Moore was operating her 2011 Chevrolet northbound when a deer ran into the roadway and collided with her vehicle, causing functional damage to the front passenger corner. Deputy Matthew Ryan was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 23, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on South Clary Road in Jefferson involving Brian D. Vogel, 51, of South Portland. Vogel was operating his 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan northbound when a deer ran into the roadway and struck his vehicle. Deputy Solorzano was the investigating officer.

On Nov. 25, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 129 in South Bristol involving Lauren O. Benner, 20, of Bristol. Benner was operating her 2019 Kia Optima southbound when a deer ran in front of her vehicle, causing her to strike the deer and sustain front driver’s side corner damage. Deputy Rogers was the investigating officer.

