Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 161 calls for service for the period of Nov. 29 to Dec. 6. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,035 calls for service.

Arrests

Nov. 24, Taylor Alley, 27, Dresden, domestic violence assault, on Carriage Court, Dresden.

Nov. 30, Tyler A. Davis, 27, Whitefield, violation of a protection order and violating condition of release, on Townhouse Road, Whitefield.

Dec. 1, Matthew P. Bolster, 26, South Bristol, operating under the influence, on Route 129, South Bristol.

Dec. 4, Joshua J. Watkis, 46, Alna, Sagadahoc County warrant for failure to appear, on Alna Road, Alna.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Dec. 2, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Dodge Road in Edgecomb involving Mary Betterley, 87, of Damariscotta, and Ricard R. Herrick, 50, of Saco. Betterley stated she was pulling out of a parking lot, heading southbound, and due to the sun, she did not see Herrick’s Volvo truck parked on the shoulder of the roadway, waiting to unload freight. As a result, the front corner of Betterley’s vehicle was damaged as it struck the rear of Herrick’s vehicle, causing no damage to his vehicle. Deputy Jeffrey Rogers was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 3, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 32 in Bristol involving John R. Tonry, 24, of Edgecomb. Tonry was operating his 2017 GMC Sierra eastbound and making a right turn from Upper Round Pond Road onto Route 32. Tonry misjudged the turn and drove off the road and into a culvert, causing damage to the culvert. Deputy Matthew Ryan was the investigating officer.

