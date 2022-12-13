Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 197 calls for service for the period of Dec. 6-13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,232 calls for service.

Arrests

Dec. 6, Perry Thompson, 64, New Harbor, domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening, on Route 32, Bristol.

Dec. 11, Jonathan G. Paul, 41, Waldoboro, operating under the influence (drugs, no test) and violating condition of release, on Waldoboro Road, Jefferson.

Summons

Dec. 11, Nathan T. Brewer, 33, Nobleboro, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, on Maple Ridge Road, Nobleboro.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Dec. 6, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Academy Hill Road in Newcastle involving William J. Burton, 58, of Whitefield, and Nathan N. Stubbert, 52, of Winthrop. Burton was operating his 2008 Toyota Tacoma northbound when a table fell out of the bed of his truck. Stubbert was operating his 2022 Nissan Pathfinder southbound when he struck the table in the southbound lane. Reserve Deputy Trevor Roche was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 7, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Washington Road in Jefferson involving Roland C. Peaslee, 67, of Jefferson. Peaslee was operating his 2015 Ford F150 westbound when he crossed the centerline, went off the roadway, drove down an embankment, and struck a tree. Peaslee missed a bridge and almost entered the river, if not for striking the tree. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 9, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Waldoboro Road in Jefferson involving Josiah Winchenbach, 41, of Jefferson. Winchenbach was operating his 2019 Jeep Compass northbound when a deer came from the left side of the road and was struck. Deputy Owen Beattie was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 9, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Barters Island Road in Boothbay involving Irene E. Hutchinson, 78, of Boothbay. Hutchinson was operating her 2016 Subaru Crosstrek eastbound when she struck a deer that entered the eastbound lane. Reserve Deputy Roche was the investigating officer.

