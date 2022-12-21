Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of Dec. 13-20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,403 calls for service.

Arrests

Dec. 16, John M. Palmieri, 31, St. Petersburg, Fla., operating under the influence and endangering welfare of a child, on Gardiner Road, Whitefield.

Dec. 17, Craig E. Prior, 70, Bremen, operating under the influence, on Route 1, Newcastle.

Dec. 17, Amber N. Diaz, 34, Whitefield, domestic violence assault (priors), on Country Club Road, Boothbay.

Dec. 19, Damon R. Lear, 50, Edgecomb, operating under the influence, on River Road, Newcastle.

Summons

Dec. 17, Alan B. Bragg, 38, Warren, attaching false plates, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Dec. 14, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Gardiner Road in Jefferson involving Darrell S. Spears, 70, of Jefferson. Spears was operating his 2008 Ford Escape south when he had a medical emergency, which caused him to lose control of his vehicle. As a result, his vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck a telephone pole. Deputy Scott Solorzano was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 15, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Boothbay Road in Edgecomb involving Michael J. Baker, 47, of Topsham. Baker was operating his 2005 Toyota Scion X north when a deer entered the roadway and collided with his vehicle. Deputy Jerold Winslow was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 16, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on River Road in Newcastle involving William J. Ward, 32, of West Oneonta, N.Y. Ward was operating his 2010 Toyota Rav4 north and he was driving too fast for the road conditions. As a result, he hit a patch of black ice and ran off the roadway, where he collided with a tree. Deputy Winslow was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 17, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Somerville Road in Somerville involving Joshua D. Donahue, 21, of Somerville. Donahue was operating his 2009 Dodge Ram 150 south and he was driving too fast for the road conditions while driving around a corner. As a result, he lost control in the snowy road conditions, veered off the roadway, and collided with a utility pole. Deputy Winslow was the investigating office.

