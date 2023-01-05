Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 178 calls for service for the period of Dec. 20-28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,581 calls for service.

Arrests

Dec. 21, Charles W. Keller, 54, Nobleboro, domestic assault (priors) and violating condition of release, on Upper East Pond Road, Nobleboro.

Dec. 24, Christopher D. McInnis, II, 36, Whitefield, domestic violence assault, on Mills Road, Whitefield.

Summonses

Dec. 20, Michael E. Benner, 33, Brunswick, driving to endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle.

Dec. 20, Charles W. Keller, 54, Nobleboro, violating condition of release, on Upper East Pond Road, Nobleboro.

Dec. 22, Nathaniel H. Jones, 39, Westport Island, failure to submit to finger printing, on Main Road, Westport Island.

Dec. 23, Blaine J. Grant, 37, Brewer, assault on an officer, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset.

Dec. 23, Johnny Hinton, 37, Dresden, operating vehicle without a license, on Patterson Road, Dresden.

Dec. 24, Suzanne M. Gardner, 56, Rockland, attaching false plates, on Rockland Road, Somerville.

Dec. 27, Arlene E. Shea, 75, Pittston, operating vehicle without a license, on Vigue Road, Whitefield.

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Dec. 20, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Nobleboro involving Augustus Ruggieri, 65, of Warren. Ruggieri was operating his 2015 Toyota Rav4 northbound when a deer entered the roadway and struck his vehicle, causing damage to the front passenger corner of his vehicle. Reserve Deputy Trevor Roche was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 21, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Jones Woods Road in Newcastle involving David Beaucage, 77, of Damariscotta. Beaucage was operating his 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt west when he came around a curve and was blinded by oncoming headlights. As a result, his vehicle left the roadway and became stuck on a log, causing damage to the undercarriage. Deputy Matthew Ryan was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 23, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on East Pond Road in Jefferson involving Jenna W. Heath, 28, of Windsor. Heath was operating her 2020 Hyundai Kona north when a tree branch fell and hit her windshield. Deputy Owen Beattie was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 24, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Barters Island Road in Boothbay involving Barbara G. Horton, 79, of Boothbay. Horton was operating her 2021 Subaru Outback east when a deer entered the roadway from the right side and was struck, causing functional damage to the front of her vehicle. Deputy Samuel Alexander was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 25, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Ocean Point Road in Boothbay involving Harry A. Farmer III, 35, of East Boothbay. Farmer was operating his 2008 Toyota Corolla north when he struck a patch of ice on a corner, went up a curb, and struck a staircase. Deputy Kasey Doyle was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 26, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Mills Road in Newcastle involving Robert B. Cyphers, 55, of Augusta. Cyphers was operating his 2013 Ford Explorer south when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Doyle was the investigating officer.

