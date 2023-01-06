Advanced Search
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 148 calls for service for the period of Dec. 28, 2022 to Jan. 3, 2023.

Arrest

Dec. 31, Karen Sodergren, 63, Jefferson, domestic violence assault, on Travel Pond Lane, Jefferson

Summonses

Dec. 31, Robert C. Washburn, 25, Wiscasset, violating condition of release, on Main Street, Damariscotta

Dec. 31, Anita A. Brown, 26, Hallowell, operating with a suspended registration, on Wiscasset Road, Boothbay

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Dec. 28, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Academy Hill Road in Newcastle involving Emory Quinn W. Shadis, 16, of Damariscotta.  Shadis stated she was operating her 2005 Volvo 70 north when she stated her vehicle began to lose traction in the snow/ice and began to slide sideways, eventually going into a ditch and striking a rock.  Deputy Jeffrey Rogers was the investigating officer.

On Dec. 29, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Nobleboro involving Adam J. York, 38, of Brunswick. York was operating his 2018 Toyota Tundra south when a deer entered the roadway and was struck. Deputy Scott Solorzano was the investigating officer.

