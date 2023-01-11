Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 165 calls for service for the period of Jan. 3-10. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 207 calls for service.

Arrests

Jan. 6, Scott A. Hanna, 21, Alna, violating condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, on Cross Road, Alna

Jan. 6, Jazmyne Lewis, 22, Alna, violating condition of release, on Cross Road, Alna

Jan. 6, Camron D.M. Hopkins, 23, Rockland, Knox County warrant for failure to appear on a domestic violence terrorizing charge, at Lincoln Academy, Newcastle

Jan. 7, Charles R. Johnson, 60, Jefferson, operating under the influence, on South Clary Road, Jefferson

Jan. 7, Brandon E. Amborn, 26, Rockport, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, on Upper East Pond Road, Nobleboro

Jan. 7, Scott A. Hanna, 21, Alna, violating condition of release, on Cross Road, Alna

Summons

Jan. 9, Vincent A. Shea, 19, Brookline, Mass., allow minor to possess or consume liquor, after an incident that occurred on Cross Road, Southport Island, on July 27, 2022

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Jan. 3, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Nobleboro involving Michael Diaz, 35, of Rockland. Diaz was operating his 2019 Jeep Compass south when he stated he was distracted by something in the road, which could have been an animal. As a result, he swerved and drove off onto the grass shoulder. Deputy Caleb Poirier was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 5, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Townhouse Road in Whitefield involving Hannah S. Miller, 36, of Whitefield. Miller was operating her 1991 Ford F-150 north when she lost control of her vehicle due to extremely icy conditions. As a result, her vehicle rolled over, hit a tree, before coming to rest on the left side of the roadway. Deputy Matthew Ryan was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 5, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Main Road on Westport Island involving Adam J. Webber, 46, of Westport Island. Webber was operating his 2005 Volkswagen Golf south when he lost control on ice, at the intersection of Bridge Road and Main Street. As a result, his vehicle went off the roadway to the right and into a ditch, becoming stuck. Deputy Ryan was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 6, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Rockland Road in Jefferson involving Kyle J. Raymond, 29, of Waterville. Raymond was operating his 2007 Volvo XC90 west when a deer ran into the roadway and was struck, causing front-end damage. Deputy Ryan was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 6, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Waldoboro Road in Jefferson involving Anna L. Feltis, 18, of Nobleboro and Joshua A. Hathaway, 36, of Smithfield. Feltis was operating her 2012 Toyota Camry behind Hathaway’s 2012 Jeep Wrangler and both vehicles were traveling east. A vehicle ahead of Hathaway slowed to make a left turn and Hathaway also slowed. Feltis advised she slowed, but her vehicle slid on the snowy roadway and struck the rear end of Hathaway’s vehicle. Sgt. Scott Hayden was the investigating officer.

