Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report

Sheriff Todd Brackett reports the following:

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 173 calls for service for the period of Jan. 10-17. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 380 calls for service.

Arrests

Jan. 11, Robert H. Wolfe, 68, Dresden, violating protection order and violating condition of release/bail, on Alexander Road, Dresden

Jan. 13, Corey A. Frizzell, 43, Boothbay Harbor, Kennebec County warrant for failure to appear, on Lakeview Road, Boothbay Harbor

Jan. 15, Robert A. Breton, 28, Whitefield, Kennebec County warrant for failure to appear, at Two Bridges Regional Jail, Wiscasset

Motor-vehicle crashes

On Jan. 12, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving George Russell, 39, of Dresden. Russell was operating his 2016 Mack dump truck north and merging onto Boothbay Road, when he hit a cable that connects to a “merge” sign in the center of Route 1. Russell was unaware he hit the cable and continue to Boothbay, while a witness called to report the crash. Deputy Ethan Burns was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 14, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Jefferson Road in Whitefield involving Alyssa G. Frith, 19, of Pittston. Frith was operating her 2007 Ford Escape east and due to extremely icy road conditions she slid off the roadway and onto the south side of a field, where her vehicle came to rest on the passenger side. Deputy Scott Solorzano was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 14, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Eddy Road in Edgecomb involving Abigail E. Berryman, 24, of Edgecomb. Berryman was operating her 2018 Volvo V90 west down a hill. The hill was covered in a sheet of ice and as a result, her vehicle slid down the hill, went off the roadway on the left, and hit a bush. Deputy Owen Beattie was the investigating officer.

On Jan. 14, a motor-vehicle crash occurred on Route 1 in Edgecomb involving Tyler Greenleaf, 51, of Westport Island. Greenleaf was operating his 1997 Ford F-350 southbound when he stated he felt his truck lose all power. When he and his passenger exited the vehicle and opened the hood, he found the vehicle was on fire. The third passenger then exited the vehicle and the vehicle became engulfed in flames. Deputy Beattie was the investigating officer.

